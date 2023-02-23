A North Platte High School mathematics teacher faces a March 2 preliminary hearing on one felony account of first-degree sexual abuse of a 17-year-old student by a school employee.

David D. Cooper, 47, was taken into custody Wednesday and jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

He appeared in Lincoln County Court Thursday before County Judge Tanya Roberts-Connick, who set the preliminary hearing date. She set Cooper's bail at $250,000, of which he must pay 10% to be freed. She also ordered him not to have contact with the alleged victim or be on or within 100 feet of North Platte Public Schools property.

First-degree sexual abuse by a school employee is a Class IIA felony, punishable under state law by up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Cooper, who appeared without an attorney, completed a financial affidavit indicating he cannot afford one, according to online court records. No court-appointed attorney had been assigned to him as of Thursday afternoon.

He previously coached one-act play production and speech at NPHS until he was relieved of those duties in December 2021. Cooper has taught at the school for 16 years, according to an arrest affidavit filed by police Sgt. Justin Erickson.

Cooper was to have directed a Penguin Project play in May through the North Platte Community Playhouse. The production, which provides theatrical opportunities for children and young adults with disabilities, was canceled due to lack of enrollment.

School administrative staff reported to police Tuesday they had received information that a staff member had been acting inappropriately around a student.

The information was turned over to the school resource officer, who investigated in conjunction with the Police Department’s criminal investigation division.

Investigators interviewed the student Wednesday morning, and several items of evidence were collected. That included evidence of sexual contact between the student and staff member, according to police.

A school resource officer at the high school took Cooper into custody later Wednesday afternoon, the police press release said.

Erickson's affidavit said Jeremiah Johnson, a school resource officer long based at NPHS, presented him Tuesday with three statements from "school faculty/concerned persons" about "suspicious flirtatious behavior" between Cooper and the student in recent days.

The student's mother, who was present when the student was interviewed, gave consent for the student's cellphone to be searched. That search revealed 49,204 text messages between Cooper and the student between Nov. 7 and Feb. 2, Erickson said in the affidavit.

North Platte Public Schools sent out a press release on the matter Thursday morning.

It reads in part: “While we cannot share the specific details of this personnel matter, we can assure you that North Platte Public Schools remains committed to educating our students in a safe learning environment. Additionally, we will continue to work with law enforcement throughout this investigation.”