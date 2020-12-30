 Skip to main content
North Platte 'Holiday Lane' visitors donate to Guardians of the Children
Several members of the Flat Rock chapter of Guardians of the Children on Wednesday accept $5,300 donated this Christmas season by visitors to “Holiday Lane” on the 700 block of East 10th Street. Al’s Lock and Safe, Gary’s Super Foods and Garden Glove/The Coffee Bin joined the Guardians chapter in supporting the neighborhood’s nightly holiday light display, which included a donation box at the end of the block. Shown are (from left) Mindi Baker (“Big Gma”), Melissa Walker (“Chuckie”), Garden Glove/Coffee Bin co-owner Randy Billingsley, Al’s owner Corban Heinis, Mark Russell (“Dragon”), Jeff Storie (“Scrappy”), Cynthea Russell (“Blondie”), Jim Strickland (“Always”), Ken Baker (“Big Gpa”), Merlin Zoucha (“Wizard”) and Shirley Crider (“Sis”). Those with listed nicknames are Guardians members.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Several members of the Flat Rock chapter of Guardians of the Children on Wednesday accept $5,300 donated this Christmas season by visitors to “Holiday Lane” on the 700 block of East 10th Street. Al’s Lock and Safe, Gary’s Super Foods and Garden Glove/The Coffee Bin joined the Guardians chapter in supporting the neighborhood’s nightly holiday light display, which included a donation box at the end of the block. 

