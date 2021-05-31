North Platte honors those who have fallen at annual Memorial Day ceremony at veterans memorial

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial honored former board president Kevin Kennedy who died Dec. 26.

Kennedy was a Vietnam veteran who served in the Marines and speaker Pete Volz made reference to his dedication to the Veterans Memorial over the years. Volz is a United States Air Force veteran and North Platte City Councilman.

“This Memorial Day is the first Memorial Day that I can remember that this hallowed ground right here, the 20th Century Veterans Memorial, has been without Kevin Kennedy,” Volz said. “The name Kevin Kennedy is synonymous with adjectives like selfless, courage, honorable and hero.”

Volz said although Kennedy’s wartime actions were worthy of accolades, they “are only a fraction of his service to our country and especially to this community.”

Kennedy received the Purple Heart for wounds he suffered in combat and lived with those for over 50 years of his life.

“Today, let us honor the memories of heroes like Kevin Kennedy who are no longer with us,” Volz said, “and let us strive to live up to the examples set by such selfless patriots each and every day.”

Kennedy’s widow Ellen was on hand for the ceremony.