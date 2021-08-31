North Platte Kids Academy closure is symptom of larger child care crisis in area, nation

A crisis that impacts families rose to the forefront when the North Platte Kids Academy announced it was suspending operations last Friday due to a shortage of staff.
The problem is not a surprise, but it came sooner than expected, said Diane Livingston, early childhood community coordinator for Communities for Kids North Platte.
In a 2019 survey by Communities for Kids North Platte, 68% of day care workers said competitive wages and benefits were the top issue.
“That is one thing we are really struggling with and it’s a nationwide issue in terms of child care,” Livingston said. “I always say the people who take care of our most prized possessions, which is our children, are receiving the least amount of pay.”
Livingston said entry-level hourly wages are in the $9 to $10 range with no benefits.
“The reason is because (providers) can’t afford to pay more,” Livingston said. “Because in our community, (parents’) perception is they are paying too much for child care here.”
North Platte is a blue-collar town, Livingston said. “That affects what people are willing to pay.”
Stephanie Phye, owner and director of All Seasons Intergenerational Learning Center, said $10 an hour is a high wage at a day care center.
“When (the state) was looking at doing a $15-an-hour minimum wage,” Phye said, “that would have meant I would have had to raise my parent rate by 75% to make that work.”
She said North Platte is in a true child care crisis because there are not enough providers.
“With this other day care closing down, all of our in-home (providers) are full and I am running at capacity,” Phye said.
With the potential for new businesses, such as the proposed Sustainable Beef plant, coming into North Platte, the community needs to address the child care shortage now, she said.
“I don’t know what the city thinks we’re going to do when we get a packing plant,” Phye said.
Chantel Tonkinson, co-owner and director of Ladybug Crossing, echoed the need for discussion.
“I don’t think it was a huge community impact until last week when it really started hitting the parents,” Tonkinson said.
Ladybug Crossing last year moved into a section of Osgood Elementary School after signing an agreement with North Platte Public Schools.
“We actually are in the final stages of getting our license approved to increase the number of slots we can offer from 100 to 160,” Tonkinson said. “That should be enough to absorb any Kids Academy families who have been displaced, but without the staff to put in the classroom, the state ratios limit our ability to bring those families on board.”
Tonkinson said the ratios are different for each age group:
» Infants up to 18 months old — one teacher per four children
» 18 months to 3 years old — one teacher per six children
» 3-year-olds — one teacher per 10 children
» 4-year-olds — one teacher per 12 children
» School kids from kindergarten and up, one teacher per 15 children.
At a minimum, that means that for 100 kids, Tonkinson needs to have about 20 to 25 teachers, depending on the number of kids in each age group.
Livingston said North Platte is one of the lowest day care cost communities in Nebraska, but unless more providers come on board, the crisis will only get worse.
“I am trying to get a 'seat at the table,'” Livingston said. “Whether it’s with the city leaders or the Chamber, we need to address this issue now.”