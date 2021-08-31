North Platte Kids Academy closure is symptom of larger child care crisis in area, nation

“When (the state) was looking at doing a $15-an-hour minimum wage,” Phye said, “that would have meant I would have had to raise my parent rate by 75% to make that work.”

She said North Platte is in a true child care crisis because there are not enough providers.

“With this other day care closing down, all of our in-home (providers) are full and I am running at capacity,” Phye said.

With the potential for new businesses, such as the proposed Sustainable Beef plant, coming into North Platte, the community needs to address the child care shortage now, she said.

“I don’t know what the city thinks we’re going to do when we get a packing plant,” Phye said.

Chantel Tonkinson, co-owner and director of Ladybug Crossing, echoed the need for discussion.

“I don’t think it was a huge community impact until last week when it really started hitting the parents,” Tonkinson said.

Ladybug Crossing last year moved into a section of Osgood Elementary School after signing an agreement with North Platte Public Schools.