North Platte Kids Academy seeking child care operator to lease facility

The North Platte Kids Academy suspended operations in August due to the inability to fill staffing needs.

The Kids Academy board now is seeking a qualified, licensed child care operator to lease all or a portion of the facility at 1210 S. Ash St.

“We basically want to continue to have a community day care,” Board President David Pederson said. “But it became obvious to us after years of struggling that we just couldn’t do it and we couldn’t find a director.”

Pederson said the request for proposal offers a number of options for someone to lease the child care facility.

“What we want to do is basically lease it out or hire somebody to be the director,” Pederson said. “We would have some restrictions on things like salaries, child care subsidy or state kids that we take care of, serving the areas that are underserved, like toddlers and infants that are hard to find spaces for because they are not as profitable.”

The objective, Pederson said, is to find someone who has more expertise and can operate the business more profitably.