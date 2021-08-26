North Platte Kids Academy to close due to lack of staffing

North Platte Kids Academy plans to suspend operations at the end of the day Friday due to a staff shortage.
A Facebook post signed by the Academy’s board of directors said attempts to hire additional staff have been unsuccessful.
“Despite approaching this crisis from several ways with various incentives,” the board said in the post, “we have not been able to add the amount of staff necessary to continue providing the quality care that parents have come to expect from NPKA.”
Interim director Cindy Volkmer said Thursday was a tough day.
“I’m heartbroken about it,” Volkmer said. “When I was appointed interim director about a week ago, I came in with every intention to keep the ship sailing and hopefully correct some of the issues we were having so we could stay open.”
Volkmer said her daughter is a student at the Academy and is now searching for daycare as well.
“I have two perspectives, as a parent who is now left with trying to find child care,” Volkmer said, “and of course the interim director who was given the task of trying to keep this going.”
She said it has been a “really tough pill to swallow.”
The Facebook post said upcoming maternity leaves and the unexpected resignations of some staff members have forced the suspension of operations.
“The current staff numbers at NPKA will soon become too low to continue operations,” the board wrote, “while providing quality care and remaining in compliance with the Department of Health and Human Services regulations that govern our license to operate.”
The Academy has made some recent short-term adjustments, but that has not been enough to allow it to continue given the current labor market.
“Hiring additional staff and a qualified permanent director takes time for a variety of reasons,” said the board, “including background checks and verification of qualifications.”
The process cannot be done quickly enough to keep the facility open, the board said.
“Most child care centers have a waiting list due specifically to lack of staffing,” said the board, “making our decision to suspend operations even more difficult.”
The lack of quality child care has become a communitywide problem, the board said, recommending the issue be addressed by those interested in economic development and the general welfare of the population in Lincoln County.
“The NPKA Board will continue to work with others to find a resolution to this issue,” the board wrote. “We hope to be able to serve you and your family once again in the future.