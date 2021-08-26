North Platte Kids Academy to close due to lack of staffing

North Platte Kids Academy plans to suspend operations at the end of the day Friday due to a staff shortage.

A Facebook post signed by the Academy’s board of directors said attempts to hire additional staff have been unsuccessful.

“Despite approaching this crisis from several ways with various incentives,” the board said in the post, “we have not been able to add the amount of staff necessary to continue providing the quality care that parents have come to expect from NPKA.”

Interim director Cindy Volkmer said Thursday was a tough day.

“I’m heartbroken about it,” Volkmer said. “When I was appointed interim director about a week ago, I came in with every intention to keep the ship sailing and hopefully correct some of the issues we were having so we could stay open.”

Volkmer said her daughter is a student at the Academy and is now searching for daycare as well.

“I have two perspectives, as a parent who is now left with trying to find child care,” Volkmer said, “and of course the interim director who was given the task of trying to keep this going.”

She said it has been a “really tough pill to swallow.”