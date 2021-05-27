North Platte largely spared from worst of weather as west central Nebraska sees first tornadoes of season

A band of severe thunderstorms moved across southwest Nebraska Wednesday evening, largely sparing North Platte but producing west central Nebraska’s first notable tornadoes of the season.
Twisters were reported in several locations between 4:30 and 6 p.m. CT in Dundy and Hitchcock counties, with reports of large hail, strong wind gusts and rain following more broadly throughout the region.
The tornadoes caused “a lot of crop damage” and downed power poles and lines in those two counties, said Brandon Myers of North Platte, Region 51 emergency management director.
But “it pretty much stayed out in the fields” and away from towns, he said Thursday morning. “So far we’ve had no reports of structural damages or injuries because of them.”
The National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field recorded 0.12 inches of rain Wednesday, far less than the 1.39 inches at McCook’s Ben Nelson Regional Airport.
But a commenter on the office’s local Facebook page reported 2.4 inches of rain had fallen seven miles south of Maywood.
A weather service spotter reported 2.06 inches of rain about 7:30 p.m. CT Wednesday two miles north of Johnson Lake south of Lexington. Another at Sutherland said 1.6 inches fell there.
The latest storm lifted North Platte’s 2021 precipitation through Wednesday to 11.65 inches, fifth all-time for that period in records dating to 1874.
Thunderstorms moved southwest to northeast in two major bands, with one in the western and central Sandhills paralleling the one that entered Nebraska near the corner with Colorado and Kansas.
Social media sites late Wednesday afternoon were showing smartphone video of Dundy County tornadoes emerging from the clouds or moving across open ground.
Weather service spotters located twisters four to five miles north of Benkelman and eight to 12 miles north of Max. Others were noted 11 miles west-southwest of Palisade, 11 miles south of Culbertson and six miles west of Trenton.
Hail reports predominated between 5:30 and 9 p.m. CT, with hailstones 2.75 inches in diameter southeast of Hamlet and five miles southeast of Palisade.
Spotters also reported hailstones of 2.5 inches wide 12 miles north of Max, 1.75 inches 13 miles northwest of Stratton and 1.25 inches five miles north of Benkelman.
Flash flooding was reported about 9:30 p.m. at McCook, which had a 51 mph wind gust.
A top speed of 53 mph was recorded 3 miles west of Culbertson about an hour earlier.
The Sandhills band of storms yielded 60 mph gusts just before 9 p.m. at locations both 11 miles southwest and southeast of Arthur.
Rainfall totals at west central Nebraska airports included 0.69 inches at Ogallala, 0.68 inches at Valentine, 0.21 inches at Imperial and 0.16 inches at Broken Bow.
Spotters turned in rain totals of 0.77 inches four miles north of Valentine and 0.75 inches at Big Springs in Deuel County and 22 miles north of Mullen.
Cooler temperatures remained in the wake of Wednesday’s storms and are expected to persist through the three-day Memorial Day weekend, the weather service said.
North Platte’s highs through Monday should be in the mid-60s. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s after an expected dip into the upper 30s — and a chance of patchy frost — Thursday night into Friday.
Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Friday night, with chances pegged at 60% Saturday and 70% Saturday night and Sunday.
