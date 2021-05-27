North Platte largely spared from worst of weather as west central Nebraska sees first tornadoes of season

A band of severe thunderstorms moved across southwest Nebraska Wednesday evening, largely sparing North Platte but producing west central Nebraska’s first notable tornadoes of the season.

Twisters were reported in several locations between 4:30 and 6 p.m. CT in Dundy and Hitchcock counties, with reports of large hail, strong wind gusts and rain following more broadly throughout the region.

The tornadoes caused “a lot of crop damage” and downed power poles and lines in those two counties, said Brandon Myers of North Platte, Region 51 emergency management director.

But “it pretty much stayed out in the fields” and away from towns, he said Thursday morning. “So far we’ve had no reports of structural damages or injuries because of them.”

The National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field recorded 0.12 inches of rain Wednesday, far less than the 1.39 inches at McCook’s Ben Nelson Regional Airport.

But a commenter on the office’s local Facebook page reported 2.4 inches of rain had fallen seven miles south of Maywood.

A weather service spotter reported 2.06 inches of rain about 7:30 p.m. CT Wednesday two miles north of Johnson Lake south of Lexington. Another at Sutherland said 1.6 inches fell there.