North Platte law enforcement officers to sport pink patches for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Law enforcement officers will sport pink on their uniforms in October to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Members of both the North Platte Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol will have the option to replace their department’s regular patch with a pink version, according to press released from both departments.

The Pink Patch Project is a national effort that involves law enforcement agencies throughout the country, including many in Nebraska.

“The Pink Patch Project is a phenomenal way for law enforcement agencies to support a cause that has touched the lives of so many people,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a media release.

As a fundraiser, both departments will make the patches available for purchase as well. The pink patches can be purchased at the police department for $10. All funds will be donated to a local organization.

Pink NSP patches will be sold at local NSP offices. All proceeds from those sales will go to benefit research and treatment of breast cancer.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.