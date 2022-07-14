North Platte law firm won't be retained as city's legal counsel

The city of North Platte will have a new set of lawyers when its next fiscal year starts in October.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher confirmed Thursday that the Waite & McWha firm, led by City Attorney Terry Waite, won’t be retained when its contract expires Oct. 5.

He said negotiations are under way with the North Platte firm of Brouillette, Dugan, Troshynski and Bellew, which scored highest among four proposals to provide the city’s legal services.

The City Council authorized Kelliher July 5 to open talks on a new contract. Its motion didn’t specify the firm, but a tabulation sheet in the council’s agenda book pointed to the Brouillette firm.

The mayor said the city had to give Waite & McWha 90 days’ notice of its intent not to renew the firm’s contract.

Waite, whose firm began representing the city in January 2020, announced in a press release that he and his colleagues wouldn’t be representing the city in legal matters after Oct. 5.

He cited Waite & McWha’s work in stepping up city efforts to resolve building code violations, defending the city in more than a dozen employment and civil rights lawsuits and helping city leaders navigate the COVID-19 pandemic starting in March 2020.

“I will miss the relationships I have developed with the mayor and various department heads, many of whom I communicate with on a daily or close to daily basis,” Waite said in his press release.

Kelliher noted concerns the council raised last summer about the cost of Waite & McWha’s services after finishing the city’s 2021-22 budget.

Its legal-services line item was set at $319,743, up from $226,750 in 2020-21. The latter covered Waite & McWha’s first full fiscal year after its hiring following the January 2020 retirement of longtime City Attorney Doug Stack, a city employee.

“This decision is largely surrounding the expense” of the city’s legal representation, Kelliher said.

He declined to quote specific dollar amounts in the four “requests for proposal” the city received after advertising last November for bidders to be the city’s law firm.

But he said the Brouillette firm, which beat out Waite & McWha according to the published July 5 tabulation sheet, offered to represent the city for “substantially less” than the incumbent.

“We would not have quibbled over a few thousand dollars” of difference between bids, Kelliher said.

Bidders were judged on the contents of their proposals and the quality of their interviews with city staff in addition to their financial bid, he added.

Former private-practice lawyer Patrick Heng, since appointed a district judge, finished third in the tabulation sheet. North Platte’s Kelley, Scritsmeier & Byrne firm was the fourth bidder.

Waite said in his press release that “I certainly applaud the mayor’s decision to go with a different firm” as a North Platte property owner and taxpayer.

But “as an attorney, I never aspire to be the least expensive in the room.”

Tim Brouillette, his firm’s senior partner, could not be reached for comment. Kelliher said their bid indicated that partner Bill Troshynski would be the designated city attorney as the firm’s lead representative.

Brouillette currently serves on the city’s five-member Community Redevelopment Authority. Because his term expires in August, Kelliher said he expects to nominate a CRA successor to Brouillette after the council votes on a final contract with a new law firm.

Stack, the retired city attorney, is listed as a lawyer “of counsel” on the Brouillette firm’s website. The term typically indicates a part-time or retired lawyer affiliated with a given firm.

Kelliher applauded the quality of Waite & McWha’s work for the city, especially in setting up processes for seeing through enforcement actions to compel dangerous buildings to be fixed or demolished.

“They did set that up, and though it took quite a while, they actually did a very good job,” the mayor said.

Waite said the city has filed 10 complaints seeking demolition of dangerous buildings in Lincoln County District Court during his firm’s time as legal counsel.

One case was resolved and another potential case headed off by the voluntary demolition of the Lamb and Woodgate buildings, respectively north and west of the north-side Hub Bar, in late March and early April.