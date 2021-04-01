North Platte leaders present on beef-processing plant plan

“We’ve been very fortunate in that we have some capacity” for growth, he said.

» Hudson said North Platte’s annual crime numbers already outstrip those of Lexington, home to Tyson Fresh Meats’ 31-year-old beef plant, as well as the similarly sized meatpacking cities of Fremont and Hastings.

“We’ve heard so much in the last two weeks about, ‘We’re going to become just like Lexington’ as far as crime,” the chief said.

“I extend my hand and say, ‘Do you promise? Will you promise we’ll be just like Lexington?’ ... We have higher crime than all of the cities in the state that have processing plants other than Omaha and Grand Island.”

All three noted that Sustainable Beef’s plant wouldn’t open before 2023, giving North Platte at least two years to prepare for its impacts on city services, infrastructure and housing.

The city dare not lose sight of the latter, said Councilman Ty Lucas, who estimated that North Platte will need at least 100 more housing units on top of those already present or being built.