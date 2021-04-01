 Skip to main content
North Platte leaders present on beef-processing plant plan
North Platte leaders present on beef-processing plant plan

City leaders cheer Sustainable Beef LLC’s plan to open 875-job meatpacking plant along Newberry Access

A former sewer lagoon just south of North Platte’s Newberry Access wastewater treatment plant would be the site of a nearly $300 million modern beef processing plant announced Thursday. Paulsen Inc.’s storage-tank facility near Newberry (Nebraska Highway L-56G) can be seen in the background to the southwest. The water seen here came from last weekend’s rains. Sustainable Beef LLC will have to raise the site 4 to 5 feet as part of construction, which could begin this fall, said CEO David Briggs of Alliance. About 400,000 head of subscribed cattle a year would be slaughtered at the plant, which Briggs expects would employ 875 people.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte officials will share what they know throughout their consideration of a proposed 875-employee beef processing plant, Mayor Brandon Kelliher pledged Thursday.

He offered as evidence the evening’s 1½-hour City Council “work session” featuring presentations from and council questions for a trio of key city and community leaders.

Kelliher also told in-person and remote listeners that next Tuesday’s council vote on tax increment financing eligibility for the plant’s proposed site will be far from the decisive one.

He said Sustainable Beef LLC, which announced plans for the nearly $300 million plant March 18, has yet to submit a formal TIF redevelopment plan for the retired sewer lagoon just south of North Platte’s wastewater plant.

That dried-up lagoon is a relatively small part of a long strip on the east side of Newberry Access up for TIF eligibility Tuesday. The council rezoned most of that strip for heavy industrial use in September.

If the council makes Sustainable Beef’s would-be site TIF-eligible, “it might be two weeks from now” before the city has a plan to review, Kelliher said. “It might be three months from now. We just don’t know.”

Whenever it comes, he said, it must go through public hearings and votes by the Community Redevelopment Authority, the Planning Commission and finally the City Council.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, and possibly other agencies, also must sign off before the beef plant could begin construction, city officials said.

City Engineer Brent Burklund and Police Chief Daniel Hudson spoke after a project overview by Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

Burklund reviewed sewer, water and electrical capabilities and the state’s plans for widening Newberry. Hudson shared early Police Department research on crime levels and law enforcement resources in North Platte and other Nebraska cities with packing plants.

Among highlights of the trio’s presentations:

» Person said at least four U.S. companies that provide supporting services to packing plants have told him they’ll set up shop in North Platte if Sustainable Beef’s plant goes through.

“There is one manufacturing company in our entire town that has over 10 employees. One. One,” he said.

The beef-plant proposal “puts us back in the game. North Platte hasn’t been in the game for a long, long time.”

» Burklund said the city’s 2009 wastewater-plant renovation included room to at least double its capacity by duplicating lagoons and current facilities to the north.

“We’ve been very fortunate in that we have some capacity” for growth, he said.

» Hudson said North Platte’s annual crime numbers already outstrip those of Lexington, home to Tyson Fresh Meats’ 31-year-old beef plant, as well as the similarly sized meatpacking cities of Fremont and Hastings.

“We’ve heard so much in the last two weeks about, ‘We’re going to become just like Lexington’ as far as crime,” the chief said.

“I extend my hand and say, ‘Do you promise? Will you promise we’ll be just like Lexington?’ ... We have higher crime than all of the cities in the state that have processing plants other than Omaha and Grand Island.”

All three noted that Sustainable Beef’s plant wouldn’t open before 2023, giving North Platte at least two years to prepare for its impacts on city services, infrastructure and housing.

The city dare not lose sight of the latter, said Councilman Ty Lucas, who estimated that North Platte will need at least 100 more housing units on top of those already present or being built.

“I would hope the market would eventually adapt,” he said. But “if it takes five to six years for the market to adapt, what do you get in the meantime for temporary housing that as a community you have to clean up later?”

But that doesn’t mean North Platte shouldn’t welcome Sustainable Beef, Lucas said. Other council members suggested the plan could make a long-term difference in North Platte’s economy, outlook and even its crime rate.

“As people’s income levels rise, I fully expect we could see a decrease in people who get in trouble, because people who are working probably aren’t going to be out at 2 o’clock in the morning,” Councilman Ed Rieker said.

“Usually, in my experience, start-up companies aren’t all of a sudden (at) 800 people,” added Councilwoman Donna Tryon. “People and their families aren’t going to come just like that.”

Person said Sustainable Beef perfectly fits North Platte, which “has been cowboy and cattle country since before the Buffalo Bill days.”

The company’s organizers and likely cattle suppliers all are Nebraskans, he said, though they’re also drawing on expertise from veterans of Cargill Inc.’s meatpacking operations.

Person noted the beef plant’s annual $50 million payroll, average $50,000 pay for line workers and Creighton University economist Ernie Goss’ estimate of a $1 billion total economic impact from the plant and a possible 1,000 spinoff jobs.

“You can pour thousands of dollars into economic development over the next 50 years and you will not see a similar project have this kind of economic input or the positive ripple effect it will have on other support businesses,” he said.

Widening of Newberry and its Interstate 80 interchange to four lanes is in the state’s long-range plans, Burklund said. The city could speed things up if it paid more than the usual 20% local project share, he added.

Municipal Light & Water has 34.5-kilovolt electrical lines at and near the wastewater plant, the city engineer said, as well as a 24-inch water main on Newberry’s east side and an 18-inch sanitary sewer line on its west.

The wastewater plant is using about 75% of its daily 4-million-gallon capacity, he said, and the city’s water system also has excess capacity.

EPA regulations require wastewater from meatpacking plants to be pretreated, Burklund said, which the city’s current lagoon also has room to do. The state Environmental and Energy Department would enforce such regulations.

Lexington had little time to prepare, Hudson said, when the former IBP Inc. opened the packing plant in the city’s shuttered Sperry New Holland farm-machinery plant in 1990.

The city’s 1990 population of 6,600 quickly swelled past 10,000. But Sustainable Beef expects to employ one-third fewer people than Tyson’s 2,300 and process 1,500 head a day compared with Tyson’s 4,000, Person said.

Lexington has twice as many police officers and one-third as many bars as it did in 1990, Hudson said. He reminded listeners that North Platte also will be able to draw upon the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies.

The chief also drew upon his experiences over 27 years with the Los Angeles Police Department, from which the Hemingford native retired as a lieutenant to take North Platte’s top police job in 2018.

“In my professional experience, I’ve worked in environments that are uber-uber poor and I’ve worked in environments that are unbelievably top-of-the-world rich, from South Central L.A. to the Hollywood Hills,” Hudson said. “You have crime everywhere.”

Adding 875 jobs to a city of 24,000 is unlikely to shift North Platte’s “societal norms,” he added. The city’s population is currently about 11.7% Latino and 1.3% African American.

Councilman Jim Carman, a retired longtime North Platte police officer and Lincoln County sheriff, thanked Hudson for his perspective.

“I think most of us are getting a little bit of pushback from our constituents,” he said. But “ I think a lot of it is (that) people are making broad assumptions about what this workforce is going to look like.”

