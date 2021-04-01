North Platte leaders present on beef-processing plant plan

North Platte officials will share what they know throughout their consideration of a proposed 875-employee beef processing plant, Mayor Brandon Kelliher pledged Thursday.
He offered as evidence the evening’s 1½-hour City Council “work session” featuring presentations from and council questions for a trio of key city and community leaders.
Kelliher also told in-person and remote listeners that next Tuesday’s council vote on tax increment financing eligibility for the plant’s proposed site will be far from the decisive one.
He said Sustainable Beef LLC, which announced plans for the nearly $300 million plant March 18, has yet to submit a formal TIF redevelopment plan for the retired sewer lagoon just south of North Platte’s wastewater plant.
That dried-up lagoon is a relatively small part of a long strip on the east side of Newberry Access up for TIF eligibility Tuesday. The council rezoned most of that strip for heavy industrial use in September.
If the council makes Sustainable Beef’s would-be site TIF-eligible, “it might be two weeks from now” before the city has a plan to review, Kelliher said. “It might be three months from now. We just don’t know.”
Whenever it comes, he said, it must go through public hearings and votes by the Community Redevelopment Authority, the Planning Commission and finally the City Council.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, and possibly other agencies, also must sign off before the beef plant could begin construction, city officials said.
City Engineer Brent Burklund and Police Chief Daniel Hudson spoke after a project overview by Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
Burklund reviewed sewer, water and electrical capabilities and the state’s plans for widening Newberry. Hudson shared early Police Department research on crime levels and law enforcement resources in North Platte and other Nebraska cities with packing plants.
Among highlights of the trio’s presentations:
» Person said at least four U.S. companies that provide supporting services to packing plants have told him they’ll set up shop in North Platte if Sustainable Beef’s plant goes through.
“There is one manufacturing company in our entire town that has over 10 employees. One. One,” he said.
The beef-plant proposal “puts us back in the game. North Platte hasn’t been in the game for a long, long time.”
» Burklund said the city’s 2009 wastewater-plant renovation included room to at least double its capacity by duplicating lagoons and current facilities to the north.
“We’ve been very fortunate in that we have some capacity” for growth, he said.
» Hudson said North Platte’s annual crime numbers already outstrip those of Lexington, home to Tyson Fresh Meats’ 31-year-old beef plant, as well as the similarly sized meatpacking cities of Fremont and Hastings.
“We’ve heard so much in the last two weeks about, ‘We’re going to become just like Lexington’ as far as crime,” the chief said.
“I extend my hand and say, ‘Do you promise? Will you promise we’ll be just like Lexington?’ ... We have higher crime than all of the cities in the state that have processing plants other than Omaha and Grand Island.”
All three noted that Sustainable Beef’s plant wouldn’t open before 2023, giving North Platte at least two years to prepare for its impacts on city services, infrastructure and housing.
The city dare not lose sight of the latter, said Councilman Ty Lucas, who estimated that North Platte will need at least 100 more housing units on top of those already present or being built.
“I would hope the market would eventually adapt,” he said. But “if it takes five to six years for the market to adapt, what do you get in the meantime for temporary housing that as a community you have to clean up later?”
But that doesn’t mean North Platte shouldn’t welcome Sustainable Beef, Lucas said. Other council members suggested the plan could make a long-term difference in North Platte’s economy, outlook and even its crime rate.
“As people’s income levels rise, I fully expect we could see a decrease in people who get in trouble, because people who are working probably aren’t going to be out at 2 o’clock in the morning,” Councilman Ed Rieker said.
“Usually, in my experience, start-up companies aren’t all of a sudden (at) 800 people,” added Councilwoman Donna Tryon. “People and their families aren’t going to come just like that.”
Person said Sustainable Beef perfectly fits North Platte, which “has been cowboy and cattle country since before the Buffalo Bill days.”
The company’s organizers and likely cattle suppliers all are Nebraskans, he said, though they’re also drawing on expertise from veterans of Cargill Inc.’s meatpacking operations.
Person noted the beef plant’s annual $50 million payroll, average $50,000 pay for line workers and Creighton University economist Ernie Goss’ estimate of a $1 billion total economic impact from the plant and a possible 1,000 spinoff jobs.
“You can pour thousands of dollars into economic development over the next 50 years and you will not see a similar project have this kind of economic input or the positive ripple effect it will have on other support businesses,” he said.
Widening of Newberry and its Interstate 80 interchange to four lanes is in the state’s long-range plans, Burklund said. The city could speed things up if it paid more than the usual 20% local project share, he added.
Municipal Light & Water has 34.5-kilovolt electrical lines at and near the wastewater plant, the city engineer said, as well as a 24-inch water main on Newberry’s east side and an 18-inch sanitary sewer line on its west.
The wastewater plant is using about 75% of its daily 4-million-gallon capacity, he said, and the city’s water system also has excess capacity.
EPA regulations require wastewater from meatpacking plants to be pretreated, Burklund said, which the city’s current lagoon also has room to do. The state Environmental and Energy Department would enforce such regulations.
Lexington had little time to prepare, Hudson said, when the former IBP Inc. opened the packing plant in the city’s shuttered Sperry New Holland farm-machinery plant in 1990.
The city’s 1990 population of 6,600 quickly swelled past 10,000. But Sustainable Beef expects to employ one-third fewer people than Tyson’s 2,300 and process 1,500 head a day compared with Tyson’s 4,000, Person said.
Lexington has twice as many police officers and one-third as many bars as it did in 1990, Hudson said. He reminded listeners that North Platte also will be able to draw upon the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies.
The chief also drew upon his experiences over 27 years with the Los Angeles Police Department, from which the Hemingford native retired as a lieutenant to take North Platte’s top police job in 2018.
“In my professional experience, I’ve worked in environments that are uber-uber poor and I’ve worked in environments that are unbelievably top-of-the-world rich, from South Central L.A. to the Hollywood Hills,” Hudson said. “You have crime everywhere.”
Adding 875 jobs to a city of 24,000 is unlikely to shift North Platte’s “societal norms,” he added. The city’s population is currently about 11.7% Latino and 1.3% African American.
Councilman Jim Carman, a retired longtime North Platte police officer and Lincoln County sheriff, thanked Hudson for his perspective.
“I think most of us are getting a little bit of pushback from our constituents,” he said. But “ I think a lot of it is (that) people are making broad assumptions about what this workforce is going to look like.”
Letter to the editor: Packing plant would come with high cost
On Thursday our city “fathers” announced the plan to bring a meatpacking plant to North Platte. Are they in cahoots with Joe Biden? Or just looking to turn this wonderful small town into Lexington II?
Where does anyone think we will find 900 people to work in this industry? Well, I would look to inviting many undocumented people who are crossing our borders right now. Along with them comes drugs and crime and a high cost to the community in schools, health care and housing.
I would not be in favor of this and will plan on attending the City Council meeting in April to speak out against this.
There are so many other industries that could be looked at and be respected. Why build one here when Lexington is only 60 miles away? I remember the horrible smell from the rendering plant and hope that no one wants to return to those days.
Also, remember when the coronavirus broke out, it ran rampant in Lexington due to the multiple families living together. This is potentially a huge health problem.
Lora Bevington
North Platte
Letter to the editor: ‘Benefits promised never happen’
Regarding the proposed meatpacking plant in North Platte:
North Platte does need new industry, but a packing plant is not the answer. Community safety should be the first priority. They will bring a supposed 850 jobs that never quite meet the promises made. The jobs will be coming at a time when our borders are being overrun and crime is at an all-time high.
Lexington is a prime example of what will happen. The packing plant will only benefit the meatpacking corporate heads while costing our citizens their safety. Rents will go up and the quality of our schools will decline. We can’t as a community support a large influx of workers and their families. I love North Platte because it is a safe and friendly small town. The spin for the facility has already started. The benefits promised never happen.
Kim Prince
North Platte
Letter to the editor: Can sewer plant handle the load?
After reading all the articles about the proposed meat processing plant I have the following concerns to bring forward.
I hope the city officials give a lot of thought and research before approving it. The location for the sewer plant was chosen so we would have the lagoons for backup if the plant broke down. Those sewer lagoons are very necessary backups for our sewer plant. If it would break down it would take all of the lagoons to handle all of the sewage even for a short time. The Corps of Engineers would not allow any of it to go directly into the river. The sewage from that meat processing plant could amount to almost as much as produced in all of North Platte. Would our present sewage plant be large enough to handle the added load? There is no land close enough to build a new lagoon system and the cost would be astronomical.
Do the people of North Platte really want or need the added burden that a processing plant would bring to our city?
Bill McCormick
North Platte
Letter to the editor: Is packing plant a good choice for NP?
To: City councilmen, mayor, Telegraph,
We want to voice our concerns on the packing plant proposal. We do understand North Platte needs new business, but is this the way to go? We feel we need businesses that help keep our young people here and something to work for and raise their families.
I would suggest the City Council visit another town that has added a packing plant and see what it has done to the town. What effect it has on the schools (875 workers will have children). Will the schools be prepared for the addition? My great-granddaughter is in first grade at McDonald in a class of 23 kids.
Also the closeness to the river and the diversion dam: That whole area is pristine and so valuable, it cannot be replaced.
The added police activity: Will we need more police? Will Great Plains Health be able to care for 2,000 or 3,000 more?
We have a wonderful town. I know we have some problems; will this honestly help? Would you want to live in Lexington or Grand Island now? Will our sewage plant be able to handle the additional refuse? What about the quality of the workers coming into North Platte. We know it’s hard work and they should be commended for that.
Hopefully you all will make the right decision. The future of North Platte is in your hands. If this is a done deal, that isn’t right. After all, the investors of the plant don’t live here, they just want to make money. Why did they pick North Platte? Why do we want them?
Thank you for your consideration.
Dave and Deniece Bargell
North Platte
Letter to the editor: Good changes have happened in Lexington
Reading several letters to the editor recently in the North Platte Telegraph concerning the new beef plant coming to North Platte alarmed me.
I have lived in Lexington since 1974 and have witnessed many changes to the town during that time, from the population tripling, from New Holland manufacturing to IBP (now Tyson), to home construction and to a very diversified population. Most of these changes have been good, but have taken time to get where we are today, and we are still jumping hurdles.
Many of the employees at Tyson have been employed there for many years, are buying homes and are raising their families here. They are good people and work hard for what they have achieved.
Yes, our school system has had to learn to deal with the influx of many different ethnic groups (at least 35 different countries) in the system. The schools have had to remodel, add classrooms and gym space, all for the betterment of the facilities. Our teachers are top notch and the school district has no difficulty filling positions. Many of our teachers have taught in Lexington for years and have also retired from teaching and still live in Lexington.
Those who can’t speak English well are enrolled in ESL classes. We now have a 95% graduation rate and 64% college-bound who are awarded several million dollars in scholarships each year. Yes, students are seeking the higher education their parents were not able to obtain.
When an industry comes to a community, don’t judge what you hear. Live through it and talk to our citizens and then form your opinion. Lexington is succeeding.
Sharon Steinberger
Lexington