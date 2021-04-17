North Platte, Lexington police officials talk about potential effect of meat packing plant on North Platte

Hudson said he has had some preliminary discussions with Wolf and said Lexington at the time was a small community with a small police force.

“I’m not throwing rocks here,” Hudson said. “I’ve talked to Chief Wolf and he is one who will tell you that they really didn’t do much of anything in preparation for the plant coming.

“We’ve got 18 to 24 months to be very proactive and have a good understanding of the issue.”

Wolf admits the Lexington Police Department may have been “more reactive and back on our heels” at the time of the plant opening. He added the department had about 11 officers and two patrol cars at the time, compared to six cars now.

He said the plant also had a revolving workforce of coming and going over the first few years equating to about 5,000 hires within that time span. He added that Lexington also wasn’t adequately prepared with infrastructure, including housing for the new workers.

“There was a just a large turnover of employees at the start. I don’t think (North Platte) is in for a tidal wave at the beginning like we were.