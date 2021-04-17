North Platte, Lexington police officials talk about potential effect of meat packing plant on North Platte

Would the establishment of a beef plant in North Platte really have a major impact on crime?
Local law enforcement officials say they are taking a proactive approach in an attempt to prevent it.
Sustainable Beef LLC’s announcement in March of plans to open a meatpacking plant in 2023 generated many questions from North Platte community members.
Chief among the concerns was whether the city would become “another Lexington,” as some put it.
“There are people saying, ‘Oh my gosh, our crime rate is going to go crazy,’” said North Platte Police Chief Dan Hudson. “I hate to say it, but we already have a higher crime rate than all of the cities (that have processing plants) other than Grand Island and Omaha.”
Lincoln County’s crime rate in 2019 was 38.28 per 1,000 population. The 2019 crime rate in Dawson County, where Lexington is, was 18.84 per 1,000 residents.
While it’s true that Lexington saw a spike in crime when Tyson Fresh Meats, formerly IBP, opened in 1990, there are population reasons behind it.
The plant brought in about 2,300 workers to a city of about 6,600 people at the time. The crime rate climbed to about 90 incidents per 1,000 people within the first year before settling back down to 60 crimes per 1,000 people by 1993, according to a 2006 study by then-University of Nebraska at Kearney student Tom McCarty. His study showed the crime rate dropped to 40 incidents per 1,000 residents five years later, which was Lexington’s level before the plant opened.
By comparison, the processing plant in North Platte is scheduled to add 875 jobs to a city with a population of roughly 24,000.
“I don’t think (North Platte’s) situation is comparable to ours,” said Tracy Wolf, who has been with Lexington Police Department for 38 years and has been its police chief since 2009. “For us it was quite a change. It was a lot of people coming in at one time ... and I don’t think we were as prepared as we could have been, including with our infrastructure. But I think with (North Platte) it’s a different story from the start.”
North Platte had a 3.6% increase in its crime rate in 2020 with 1,011 incidents of violent and nonviolent crime, according to Hudson.
2019 had 901 such incidents, according to state statistics. How do the numbers for that year stack up against comparable-sized Nebraska cities that have processing plants?
» Hastings, with population of just over 25,000 and home of the Nebraska Prime Group/WR Reserve, had 887 incidents.
» Fremont, population about 26,400 and home to a Hormel hog plant and a Costco chicken plant, had 613 incidents.
McCarty’s study found that by 1993 Lexington’s crime rates returned to pre-packing-plant levels. The city had 151 incidents in 2019, down from 186 the previous year.
“From (the early 2000s) until now, we have dropped our crime rate every year,” Wolf said.
“I think things leveled out a little bit as far as the type of workers we had,” Wolf said. “We had an influx of young single males (at the start of the plant) and we are on our third generation now. So we have a pretty stable community.”
Lexington is among the packing-plant communities that Hudson and Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer are reaching out to in advance of the North Platte plant’s opening.
Hudson said through conversations and questionnaires with law enforcement officials, they hope to find out “what did they do right and what they wish they would have changed” to better prepare for a plant.
From there, the goal is to discuss specific law enforcement strategies and partnerships as a proactive approach to the addition of any large industry that comes to North Platte.
Hudson spelled out the effort in a media release last month to address the community’s concerns about the plant’s potential impact on crime.
“While we do not have specific answers to these questions,” Hudson said in the release, “what we can tell our community is that the (police department) is fully aware that bringing any large company into town has the potential to impact the need for police and fire services.”
Hudson said he has had some preliminary discussions with Wolf and said Lexington at the time was a small community with a small police force.
“I’m not throwing rocks here,” Hudson said. “I’ve talked to Chief Wolf and he is one who will tell you that they really didn’t do much of anything in preparation for the plant coming.
“We’ve got 18 to 24 months to be very proactive and have a good understanding of the issue.”
Wolf admits the Lexington Police Department may have been “more reactive and back on our heels” at the time of the plant opening. He added the department had about 11 officers and two patrol cars at the time, compared to six cars now.
He said the plant also had a revolving workforce of coming and going over the first few years equating to about 5,000 hires within that time span. He added that Lexington also wasn’t adequately prepared with infrastructure, including housing for the new workers.
“There was a just a large turnover of employees at the start. I don’t think (North Platte) is in for a tidal wave at the beginning like we were.
“We look back at (the start of the plant) now and we have learned from it. I’m extremely proud of my community,” Wolf said. “I think we have had a consistent approach in our (law enforcement) strategies.