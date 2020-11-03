 Skip to main content
North Platte Library's Book Bazaar continues this week
North Platte Library's Book Bazaar continues this week

Bookshelf stock photo
Photo by Element5 Digital from Pexels

The Friends of the Library Book Bazaar continues this week with non-fiction in the following genres: cookbooks and cookery; gardening and landscaping; crafts; decor; history and geography; biography; reference and general information; literature and poetry; and music, antiques and art.

All proceeds from the Book Bazaar will be used to purchase new books for the library.

The remaining weeks will cover fiction — hard cover and large print — the week of Nov. 9 and all remaining items the week of Nov. 16.

