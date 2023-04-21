Cassie Condon earned the nickname “Magic Fingers” for her work on the Hershey Rail Park project.

She has been the vice president of operations at the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. since 2018. When the application window opened for a $30 million grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Condon was ready and submitted the information in a timely 18 minutes.

“I’m really proud of the work we have done to accomplish the Hershey Rail Park,” Condon said. “That was a very competitive grant for the state, and we had to put together an application that was time-based.”

Condon said Chamber President and CEO Gary Person gave her the “Magic Fingers” moniker not only because it describes the work she accomplished for the North Platte area, but also because of a disease Condon carries.

“I actually have this muscle neuropathy disease — Charcot-Marie-Tooth — so my muscles are degenerative, they’re falling apart,” Condon said. “My ‘Magic Fingers,’ as Gary calls them, are falling apart at a faster rate than the typical person.”

Condon has discovered a method of typing that works for her that may not work for the typical person. It’s not a lot different, but requires her to focus much more intensely because her fingers don’t always function well.

“In a way, I’m really, really proud that I was able to get that done with what I would not call a disability, but maybe an ability that I have,” Condon said.

She was born and raised in North Platte and she and her husband, Sean, aren’t leaving.

“I’m a lifer, I’ve never left and don’t plan to,” Condon said. “I love North Platte.”

The couple met through a mutual friend the summer before college. Condon graduated from St. Patrick High School in 2002 and her husband from North Platte High School the same year.

“We dated for four years and during that time I was working at Vanity in the mall,” Condon said. “I was going to school full time and working full time.”

Condon was promoted to store manager, and the mall was doing well, she said. She worked for Vanity for nine years and was involved in hosting fashion shows and events. But a life change happened during that time.

“We had our first son, Jackson,” Condon said. “Shortly after he was born, I was working about 45 hours a week and Sean was working two jobs. He was working at the (Condon) sign shop and at Eagle Radio doing Outlaw radio.”

The couple wanted to have another child. After a discussion with Clarine Eickhoff, a position was created for Condon in the mall office, where she worked for seven years. She was promoted to property manager when Eickhoff left.

In 2018, her current position came open.

“I reached out to Gary Person and I said, ‘What does that look like?'” Condon said. “At that point I didn’t have any economic development background, however. I just wanted to do something more for my community than what I was doing.”

Person told her if she was serious about seeking the position with the chamber, he was willing to train her.

“I said, 'I’m serious, I’m tired of sitting where I’m at,'” Condon said. “'I’ve been at the mall now for 17 years and I don’t feel like I’m doing my community justice by just sitting here at the mall and not reaching out to more tenants or anyone else in the community. I need to be doing more.'”

Beyond her work at the chamber, Condon volunteers with a number of organizations and nonprofit boards. She is president of the North Platte Catholic Schools board, but recently has cut back from 10 organizations to eight.

The Condons have two boys, Jackson, 13, and Evan, 11, who are involved in Boy Scouts and school activities at North Platte Catholic Schools.

“The boys keep us busy,” Condon said. “We’re really involved with our church at St. Patrick’s. I like to be involved with their life and making sure we spend time with family on weekends doing things around the house, making sure I utilize our family time well and making sure I’m involved in their interests as well, and making sure we have our spiritual time as a family as well.”