North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau awards grants to area businesses and organizations

» The Miss Nebraska Scholarship Organization was awarded $100 that will be retained by the Visitors Bureau to conduct a social media marketing campaign for the June competition; $1,500 will be awarded to produce brochures and posters, and an additional $5,000 in incentive funding will be granted for the rental of sound equipment.

» The 2022 Nebraska Rods and Customs Association’s Tour Nebraska event has grown to over 400 vehicles participating in a two-day 600-mile adventure of the roads of Nebraska. They have been granted $2,000 in incentive funding in addition to the $4,000 granted in 2020 with the expectation that the event continues to return to North Platte every three years.

» The Visitors Bureau and the North Platte Area Sports Commission will support the development of North Platte Nationals Flatrock Classic Tournament by awarding $2,000 in incentive funding to help cover the cost of renting umpire equipment. Also, $1,321 of sports incentive funding will be used by the Visitors Bureau to purchase a seventh portable pitching mound that will remain in the possession of the North Platte Visitors Bureau with the same ownership agreement as the mounds purchased by grant funds in 2021.