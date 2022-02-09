North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau awards grants to area businesses and organizations

The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau advisory committee selected several area businesses and organizations to receive $47,646 in grants.
The promotional, incentive and sports incentive grants were awarded at the committee’s meeting Feb. 2. The funds come entirely from lodging tax revenue and not from property taxes.
» The All-In-One-Ticket promotion for four North Platte attractions will receive $3,700 in promotional funds for marketing. The promotion is a partnership of the Golden Spike Tower, the Lincoln County Historical Museum, Buffalo Bill State Historical Park and the Cody Park Railroad Museum.
» North Platte Rail Days received $8,000 in promotional funds to market the 2022 event scheduled Aug. 5-7.
» The Cody Park Railroad Museum received $850 to produce an updated rack card.
» The Lincoln County Courthouse turns 100 years old this year. A family-friendly event in June will celebrate this milestone with live music and barbecue. The centennial celebration received $375 to be retained by the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau to conduct a social media marketing campaign on behalf of the organization for this event and $1,000 in incentive funding for rental of sound equipment.
» The Miss Nebraska Scholarship Organization was awarded $100 that will be retained by the Visitors Bureau to conduct a social media marketing campaign for the June competition; $1,500 will be awarded to produce brochures and posters, and an additional $5,000 in incentive funding will be granted for the rental of sound equipment.
» The 2022 Nebraska Rods and Customs Association’s Tour Nebraska event has grown to over 400 vehicles participating in a two-day 600-mile adventure of the roads of Nebraska. They have been granted $2,000 in incentive funding in addition to the $4,000 granted in 2020 with the expectation that the event continues to return to North Platte every three years.
» The Visitors Bureau and the North Platte Area Sports Commission will support the development of North Platte Nationals Flatrock Classic Tournament by awarding $2,000 in incentive funding to help cover the cost of renting umpire equipment. Also, $1,321 of sports incentive funding will be used by the Visitors Bureau to purchase a seventh portable pitching mound that will remain in the possession of the North Platte Visitors Bureau with the same ownership agreement as the mounds purchased by grant funds in 2021.
» Dirt track racing will again be hosted at the Lincoln County Raceway. The Visitors Bureau will help the promoters market the upcoming season with $300 in promotional funding to produce brochures for the raceway; $500 in additional promotional funding will be used to promote the 2022 season, and $2,500 in sports incentive funding will be used as purse money for the Memorial Day Challenge to attract more drivers and larger crowds.
» Plans for the first National Avocado Launching Championship on May 21 at the Wild West Arena has been awarded $1,500 in promotional funding and $17,000 in sports incentive funding.
The next round of funding is now open, with an April 1 deadline for events or projects occurring in July, August and September. These applications will be considered at the Advisory Committee meeting April 27. Anyone interested in submitting a grant application is encouraged to contact the Visitors Bureau at 308-532-4729 and discuss their project with a staff member.