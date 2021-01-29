North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau awards grants to nine organizations

» The inaugural Buffalo Bill Rough Rider Gravel Grinder race in 2020 was transitioned into a non-competitive event due to the pandemic. The organizers are planning a competitive event for 2021, and the Visitors Bureau will help market the event with a $1,000 social media campaign.

» The Lincoln County Historical Museum will conduct a number of marketing initiatives to promote the 2021 season. These include a reprinted brochure and brochure distribution, social media campaigns for its events and replacing the billboard at Rodeo Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue. The Visitors Bureau will help fund these endeavors in the amount of $5,191.

» Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen will once again be a part of the Miss Nebraska pageant, after having been moved to Omaha in 2017. This will increase the number of competitors and visitors to the pageant. The Visitors Bureau will provide $2,100 to help the organization promote the pageant and $1,500 to help offset the cost of hosting the event.

» Music on the Bricks will return to downtown North Platte on May 1. Previous events have attracted more than 1,000 music lovers to North Platte’s Canteen District. The Visitors Bureau will provide $450 to the organization to help market the concerts.