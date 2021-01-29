North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau awards grants to nine organizations

The Advisory Committee of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau has resumed awarding grants to area events and attractions.
The committee waived consideration of grant applications in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the committee decided to offer grants once again, according to a press release.
Lodging tax receipts are down about 30% and spring could continue to be down. However, the committee decided to go ahead with the grants because there appears “to be light at the end of the tunnel,” the press release reads.
Nine organizations submitted grant applications totaling $61,411.19 for consideration by the committee.
» The Visitors Bureau and the North Platte Area Sports Commission will support the development of tournaments and double-header games by the North Platte Nationals 9U team and other youth baseball teams by purchasing four portable pitching mounds for $7,870.19.
» The entire community as well as the state of Nebraska and fans of rodeo and country music across America are looking forward to the return of Nebraskaland Days. The Visitors Bureau will continue to be a platinum sponsor of this event in the amount of $18,000.
» Dirt track racing will again be hosted at the Lincoln County Raceway. The Visitors Bureau will help the promoters market the upcoming season with a $600 social media campaign and will provide $2,500 in added money for the Memorial Weekend Challenge.
» The inaugural Buffalo Bill Rough Rider Gravel Grinder race in 2020 was transitioned into a non-competitive event due to the pandemic. The organizers are planning a competitive event for 2021, and the Visitors Bureau will help market the event with a $1,000 social media campaign.
» The Lincoln County Historical Museum will conduct a number of marketing initiatives to promote the 2021 season. These include a reprinted brochure and brochure distribution, social media campaigns for its events and replacing the billboard at Rodeo Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue. The Visitors Bureau will help fund these endeavors in the amount of $5,191.
» Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen will once again be a part of the Miss Nebraska pageant, after having been moved to Omaha in 2017. This will increase the number of competitors and visitors to the pageant. The Visitors Bureau will provide $2,100 to help the organization promote the pageant and $1,500 to help offset the cost of hosting the event.
» Music on the Bricks will return to downtown North Platte on May 1. Previous events have attracted more than 1,000 music lovers to North Platte’s Canteen District. The Visitors Bureau will provide $450 to the organization to help market the concerts.
» The Visitors Bureau is partnering with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to encourage more outdoor recreation on the North Platte River and to help make the activity safer for participants. The committee approved up to $6,700 for a water trail sign north of the river bridge on North Hershey Road. The sign will provide safety information, route and timing information, and information about what wildlife can be experienced during the trip. Several other grant applications have been submitted to other organizations, and the award will be reduced by other funding received.
Grant funds, marketing and operating expenses for the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau are funded solely through the lodging taxes that are collected and remitted for overnight stays by lodging properties in Lincoln County. It is thanks to the efforts of the lodging property partners within the county that funds are available to attract more visitors, which have a significant impact on the economic well-being of Lincoln County communities, the press release reads.