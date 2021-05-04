North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau awards nine grants

Nine organizations or individuals have received grants — ranging from a few hundred dollars to several thousands — from the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee to assist in promotional and other costs for upcoming events.

North Platte Rail Days, which will return to a live event this year, was awarded $6,975 for promotional activities.

The amount was slightly ahead of the $6,748 that the Platte River Cruise Night received for promotional efforts and appearance fees for the July 9-11 event.

The other grants consisted of:

» $5,875 for the North Platte Pow Wow, which was held for the first time in 2020. The funds will go toward promotion and prize money for contestants this year.

» $4,330.93 in sports incentive funds for the North Platte Area Sports Commission. The award is for the commission’s boxing tournament, which is scheduled to have four times the amount of competitors this year, compared to the inaugural event in 2020.