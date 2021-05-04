North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau awards nine grants

Nine organizations or individuals have received grants — ranging from a few hundred dollars to several thousands — from the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee to assist in promotional and other costs for upcoming events.
North Platte Rail Days, which will return to a live event this year, was awarded $6,975 for promotional activities.
The amount was slightly ahead of the $6,748 that the Platte River Cruise Night received for promotional efforts and appearance fees for the July 9-11 event.
The other grants consisted of:
» $5,875 for the North Platte Pow Wow, which was held for the first time in 2020. The funds will go toward promotion and prize money for contestants this year.
» $4,330.93 in sports incentive funds for the North Platte Area Sports Commission. The award is for the commission’s boxing tournament, which is scheduled to have four times the amount of competitors this year, compared to the inaugural event in 2020.
» $4,0006.54 for the All In One Ticket promotion under the partnership of the Golden Spike Tower, Buffalo Bill Ranch State Recreation Area, the Lincoln County Historical Museum and the Cody Park Railroad Museum. The promotion encourages overnight stays with discounted admissions to all four attractions, and the event will go toward marketing materials and ticket printing.
» $2,625 to Sutherland’s Longhorn Bar for the inaugural Longhorn Music Festival on Aug. 21. The event at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena will feature Randy Houser, Mark Chesnutt and D.J. Bridwell.
» $2,000 to Pal’s Brewing Company for promotional activities for September’s Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival that is held in partnership with the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild.
» $1,750 to Miss Rodeo Nebraska Joeli Walrath for the cost of a full-page ad in the Miss Rodeo America Pageant book. The pageant will be held in December in Las Vegas.
» $300 to Col. Cody’s Cruise for promotional activities for the September event geared toward classic car aficionados.
Twelve organizations submitted grant applications that totaled $96,536.57, according to a visitors bureau media release.
The grants are funded through the lodging taxes that are collected and remitted for overnight stays by lodging properties in Lincoln County. The tax receipts for the 2020-21 fiscal year are down 30% from the previous year, according to the release.
Because of looming uncertainty from the pandemic, the Advisory Committee made conservative grant awards, according to the release..
The next round of funding is open, with a July 1 deadline for events or projects occurring in October, November and December. The applications will be considered at the regular monthly Advisory Committee meeting July 28.