North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau awards over $16K in grants to organizations

The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee awarded $16,880.50 in grants to four organizations at its July meeting.

The events and marketing activities included in the applications will occur in the third quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal year. With travel increasing and events resuming, the Advisory Committee was able to award grants in some amount to all four of these organizations, according to a press release from the Visitors Bureau.

Grants awarded are:

» The Chris Jarvis Autumn River Run Marathon and 5K will draw more than 150 competitors. The group will receive $2,630.50 in sports incentive funding for the use of electronic timing for the Oct. 3 event.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

» The American Cornhole League will host a tournament in North Platte that will be the kickoff event for the 2021-22 ACL season. It is expected to bring in nearly 500 players Oct. 8-10. The committee awarded $250 in promotional funding as well as up to $5,000 in Sports Incentive funding for added payouts to match the amount secured from other sponsors by the North Platte Sports Commission.