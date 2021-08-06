North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau awards over $16K in grants to organizations

The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee awarded $16,880.50 in grants to four organizations at its July meeting.
The events and marketing activities included in the applications will occur in the third quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal year. With travel increasing and events resuming, the Advisory Committee was able to award grants in some amount to all four of these organizations, according to a press release from the Visitors Bureau.
Grants awarded are:
» The Chris Jarvis Autumn River Run Marathon and 5K will draw more than 150 competitors. The group will receive $2,630.50 in sports incentive funding for the use of electronic timing for the Oct. 3 event.
» The American Cornhole League will host a tournament in North Platte that will be the kickoff event for the 2021-22 ACL season. It is expected to bring in nearly 500 players Oct. 8-10. The committee awarded $250 in promotional funding as well as up to $5,000 in Sports Incentive funding for added payouts to match the amount secured from other sponsors by the North Platte Sports Commission.
» Midwest Championship Fighting will bring in high-level mixed martial arts fighters from across the Midwest for its biannual event. Attendance has been between 1,500 and 2,000 the last two years in which it took place. MCF received $5,000 in sports incentive funding to be used for added payout to help bring fighters to North Platte for the November tournament.
» Get Bent Promotions requested promotional funds to bring a demolition derby to the community Oct. 23 and was awarded $1,500 in promotional funds to be used to promote the demolition derby through social media and radio outside of a 90-mile radius of North Platte.
The next round of funding is now open, with an Oct. 1 deadline for events or projects occurring in January, February and March 2022. These applications will be considered at the regular monthly Advisory Committee meeting Oct. 27.
Anyone interested in submitting a grant application may contact the Visitors Bureau at 308-532-4729 and discuss their project with a staff member.