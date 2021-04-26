North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau floats idea of becoming a nonprofit to act more independently

“As was mentioned, there are other communities that have this structure away from county government,” Woodruff said. “Our group here in North Platte vies with those areas for tourism dollars.”

Woodruff said in his opinion, the current structure has constrained the visitors bureau in what it could accomplish.

“The fact that Norfolk and Madison County went through this change from a county subsidiary to a nonprofit 501(c)(6) and there have been no issues,” Woodruff said, “I think that puts this move on very solid legal ground.”

Chairman Kent Weems said his reservations were whether the action is legal and whether it would encumber the board at all.

Weems asked Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer to speak to the matter. Volkmer said it’s not often he openly disagrees with a commissioner.

“I’m going to have to disagree with Jerry to the extent that I don’t know if it’s a real solid footing with what Madison County did,” Volkmer said. “The fact that they didn’t get sued for 10 years doesn’t mean it was legal.”

Volkmer said the Madison County attorney advised against the move at the time.