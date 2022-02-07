North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau gains nonprofit status

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday authorized the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau to incorporate as a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization.
The visitors bureau will function separately and apart from the county going forward. Executive Director Lisa Burke said the move will benefit the bureau in a number of ways.
“It’s really great,” Burke said in an interview after the meeting. “Basically we market and sell Lincoln County, and that has been so hard under a government entity with all the restrictions and process that we have to go through.”
North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau floats idea of becoming a nonprofit to act more independently
She said the bureau will have more freedom to act.
Being under a government entity “just put us behind in competing with our peers, Kearney and Grand Island,” Burke said. “This is a great step for our community.”
Lincoln County will be the first county visitors bureau to make this move, and Burke said she believes more counties will follow.
During the commissioners meeting, Burke said the bureau has been working diligently on the process since bringing the proposition before the board last April 26.
“We worked with numerous partners to bring this to reality,” Burke said. “There were a couple of unknowns, so we enlisted the help of a couple of legal professionals and we believe we have come to a place where we can move forward now.”
Burke said other Nebraska visitors bureaus that have become 501(c)(6) nonprofits did not spin off from a county.
“We will be a trailblazer in the Nebraska tourism industry when we get to do that,” Burke said.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson was asked for a formal opinion on how the bureau should proceed. The answer came from his office in September. Burke said the bureau also reached out to the Nebraska Travel Association and the National Association of Counties for their recommendations.
The next step, Burke said, was a meeting with Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer and County Board Chairman Chris Bruns to determine a path forward.
Commissioner Kent Weems asked Volkmer to interpret the attorney general’s opinion.
Volkmer said the opinion had 2½ pages concerning the move with a conclusion at the end.
“At the very end they conclude that the county has the power to contract with whomever they want (to fulfill services),” Volkmer said.
He said when the proposal was first brought to the board, his concerns were whether the county could allow the bureau to separate and, if so, how.
“Every attorney who’s weighed in on it, somewhat smarter than me,” Volkmer said, “has said the county absolutely has the ability to do that.”
The problem, Volkmer said, was nobody explained how the county could accomplish the move. He said since no one has done this before, Lincoln County will be working out its own pathway.
“That said, the plan that’s been created to this point, I think, addresses most of my concerns,” Volkmer said. “The (concerns) I do have left are speculative and they’re in the future, so we’ll cross those bridges if we get to those.”
The board also approved negotiating with the Visitors Bureau concerning a lease for office equipment and other county property. Volkmer and Woodruff will work with the Visitors Bureau’s board to figure out an agreement. That lease proposal will be brought to the commissioners for approval later.
Volkmer will also help draft a proposed contract with the Visitors Bureau to provide services to the county under the Nebraska Visitors Development Act. The contract will be brought before the commissioners later.
The board approved negotiating an adjusted bid for the construction of a salt shed for the Department of Roads. The sole bid for the project came from Winston Michael Contracting of Omaha for $169,515. Volkmer will work on details of the contract with Winston Michael.
The commissioners took three steps to work with Paul Grieger of D.A. Davidson to save the county money on the general obligation refunding bonds, series 2017. The board approved authorizing Bruns to sign an underwriting engagement and disclosure letter to begin the process, which is a regulatory requirement in order to sell the bonds.
The board also approved a resolution authorizing the early redemption of the bonds and a second resolution authorizing issuance of series 2022 bonds. The principal amount will not exceed $4.7 million.
Grieger said he has seen interest rates declining since he spoke with the commissioners last week. He will put together the numbers and bring the exact numbers back to the board at the Feb. 22 meeting for final approval. He said the savings to the county could be around $109,000 depending on how the market goes.
The board also:
» Approved the appointment of Lynn S. Frederick to fill a vacancy on the Lincoln County Noxious Weed Board. The term expires in January 2023 and Frederick will have to file by July 15 if he wants to run for the board.
» Approved a resolution in support of LB 788, which would fund the full $50 million in state matching funds for building industrial “rail parks” allowed under state Sen. Mike Groene’s previously enacted LB 40.
» Approved a resolution in support of LB 1125, which is a bill to appropriate federal funds to the state Department of Economic Development for new construction of industrial rail yards.
More by Job Vigil
Reporter Job Vigil's favorite stories from 2021
“My heroes are my wife and my little girl,” said Budke after his battle with COVID-19. “The care at Great Plains Health was extraordinary."
The Anatomage table can manipulate four “cadavers” to identify parts of the human body and to perform highly technical virtual operations. It was purchased through a reVISION Action Grant from the Nebraska Department of Education.
“I was like, we have all this space, it’s pretty decent size,” said Jason Jensen. “All the plumbing, all the electrical, everything’s already there, why don’t we just remodel it to live in and sell our house to essentially get debt free.”
Fundraising to construct a Community Build Playground in place of the old Centennial Park playground is now approximately one-third of the way…
Nebraska reminds Jiaming Duan where she was born and raised in China.