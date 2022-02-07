North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau gains nonprofit status

The problem, Volkmer said, was nobody explained how the county could accomplish the move. He said since no one has done this before, Lincoln County will be working out its own pathway.

“That said, the plan that’s been created to this point, I think, addresses most of my concerns,” Volkmer said. “The (concerns) I do have left are speculative and they’re in the future, so we’ll cross those bridges if we get to those.”

The board also approved negotiating with the Visitors Bureau concerning a lease for office equipment and other county property. Volkmer and Woodruff will work with the Visitors Bureau’s board to figure out an agreement. That lease proposal will be brought to the commissioners for approval later.

Volkmer will also help draft a proposed contract with the Visitors Bureau to provide services to the county under the Nebraska Visitors Development Act. The contract will be brought before the commissioners later.

The board approved negotiating an adjusted bid for the construction of a salt shed for the Department of Roads. The sole bid for the project came from Winston Michael Contracting of Omaha for $169,515. Volkmer will work on details of the contract with Winston Michael.