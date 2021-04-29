North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau kicks off National Travel and Tourism Week

The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau is saluting the power of travel with a proclamation of National Travel and Tourism Week from North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher at 10 a.m. Monday at the Fort Cody Trading Post.

At noon Wednesday at the Prairie Arts Center, Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lisa Burke will present the 2021 Excellence in Tourism Awards. Nebraska Tourism Commission Director John Ricks will give the keynote address at the luncheon. The cost for the luncheon is $15 per person. Reservations are required by Friday and can be made by calling Amanda Connick at 308-532-4729 or emailing aconnick@visitnorthplatte.com.

National Travel and Tourism Week will spotlight the critical role that travel will play in driving economic recovery efforts and building the path forward through the theme “Power of Travel.”

“Despite the hardships of the last year, North Platte and Lincoln County is ready and eager to welcome back visitors and help drive Nebraska’s recovery efforts,” Burke said. “National Travel and Tourism Week is an opportunity to remind visitors and residents of the incredible contributions of the travel industry not just to our local economy and workforce, but to our community’s identity and culture.”