North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau offering scholarships to area entrepreneurs for tourism conference

The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau is offering $400 scholarships to four area entrepreneurs attending the Nebraska Tourism Conference in October, according to a press release.

Each year, the Nebraska Tourism Commission hosts the Nebraska Tourism Conference to help entrepreneurs learn how to get the most out of their tourism operation, gain the latest industry knowledge, hear fresh marketing ideas, find greater financial opportunities and network with potential partners. The 2021 conference will be at the Grand Island Ramada by Wyndham Midtown Oct. 19-21.

The scholarships can help with reimbursable expenses including travel, conference registration, lodging (not to exceed two nights), meals not included in the conference program and mileage to and from the conference. The scholarship is considered to be a stipend and not intended to cover all costs associated with attending the conference.