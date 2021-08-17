North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau offering scholarships to area entrepreneurs for tourism conference

The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau is offering $400 scholarships to four area entrepreneurs attending the Nebraska Tourism Conference in October, according to a press release.
Each year, the Nebraska Tourism Commission hosts the Nebraska Tourism Conference to help entrepreneurs learn how to get the most out of their tourism operation, gain the latest industry knowledge, hear fresh marketing ideas, find greater financial opportunities and network with potential partners. The 2021 conference will be at the Grand Island Ramada by Wyndham Midtown Oct. 19-21.
The scholarships can help with reimbursable expenses including travel, conference registration, lodging (not to exceed two nights), meals not included in the conference program and mileage to and from the conference. The scholarship is considered to be a stipend and not intended to cover all costs associated with attending the conference.
Applicants must complete an application and include up to three typed pages of information with answers to the following: Statement of financial need; the number of years they have attended the Nebraska Tourism Conference; a statement explaining existing or future tourism organization/business; and a statement explaining how attending the Nebraska Tourism Conference will benefit them and/or their organization/business. In addition, applicants agree to provide a written summary to the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau detailing what they learned at the conference and how their tourism business/organization will benefit. Completed applications must be postmarked back to the visitors bureau by Sept. 30.
Applications are available online at visitnorthplatte.com/official-documents, at the visitors bureau, 101 Halligan Drive, by calling 308-532-4729 or by emailing lburke@visitnorthplatte.com.
For more information on the conference, visit visitnebraska.com/industry-events/2021-nebraska-tourism-conference-0.