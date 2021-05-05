North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau recognizes outstanding customer service, volunteers

Attraction: Nick Henline, Fort Cody Trading Post

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Event: D&N Event Center

Retail: Jeff Caldwell, Whitetail Cycle Sport

Volunteer of the Year: Elana Ramos, for supervising COVID-19 screening protocols at the Buffalo Bill Boxing Brawl

Hero of Tourism: Kirsten Parker, Golden Spike Tower.

Guest speaker John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director, shared statistics with the audience that included some low numbers from the pandemic year. But there are signs, he said, that this coming spring and summer season will surpass previous years as people begin to venture out once again.

“What I’ve said throughout the year is that travel tourism and hospitality has kind of backed in to people being more aware of it,” Ricks said. “What I mean by that is this industry has for a long time had difficulty in people recognizing what it is.”

Ricks referenced a song’s lyrics: “You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.”