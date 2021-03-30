North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau seeking applications for improvement fund grants

The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau will be seeking applications for 2021 Improvement Fund grants.

Consideration of applications was waived last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its inception in 2006, the bureau’s Improvement Fund has awarded nearly $2 million to Lincoln County organizations for brick-and-mortar improvements and expansions to local attractions and visitor services.

The Improvement Fund process is governed by the Nebraska Visitors Development Act.

The process begins with “intent to apply” letters due July 1. The letters must state an estimate of the amount to be requested in the grant application, the total project cost, a brief description of the proposed project and the organizations involved. Organizations that do not submit an “intent to apply” will not be eligible to submit an application for Improvement Funds. Qualified organizations are 501(c)3, not-for-profit or divisions of local government.

After reviewing the “intent to apply,” Visitors Bureau staff will schedule a meeting with potential applicants to discuss the project and determine if it is eligible for funding under the guidelines of the Nebraska Visitors Development Act.