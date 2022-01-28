North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau seeking nominees for Excellence in Tourism Award

The Excellence in Tourism Awards offer recognition to people in Lincoln County who go above and beyond expectations to make guests feel welcome.

The North Platte Lincoln County Visitors and Convention Bureau is looking for nominations in five categories. The winners will be honored at luncheon scheduled May 4 during National Travel and Tourism Week.

The award categories are for employees of hotels or other lodging establishments, restaurants or other food service establishments, events, attractions and retail. In addition to the five Excellence in Tourism awards, Volunteer of the Year and Hero of Tourism awards will be presented.

Annually, visitors to Lincoln County spend more than $105 million, generate nearly $9 million in state and local taxes, and support more than 1,400 jobs with a payroll of just under $25 million.

“Those 1,400 people have continued to work diligently throughout this busy and uncertain time,” Lisa Burke, executive director of the visitors bureau, said in a press release. “Our local tourism partners — hotels, restaurants, retail, attractions, and events continued to greet visitors with warmth, hospitality and professionalism throughout all of 2021.”