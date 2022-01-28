North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau seeking nominees for Excellence in Tourism Award

The Excellence in Tourism Awards offer recognition to people in Lincoln County who go above and beyond expectations to make guests feel welcome.
The North Platte Lincoln County Visitors and Convention Bureau is looking for nominations in five categories. The winners will be honored at luncheon scheduled May 4 during National Travel and Tourism Week.
The award categories are for employees of hotels or other lodging establishments, restaurants or other food service establishments, events, attractions and retail. In addition to the five Excellence in Tourism awards, Volunteer of the Year and Hero of Tourism awards will be presented.
Annually, visitors to Lincoln County spend more than $105 million, generate nearly $9 million in state and local taxes, and support more than 1,400 jobs with a payroll of just under $25 million.
“Those 1,400 people have continued to work diligently throughout this busy and uncertain time,” Lisa Burke, executive director of the visitors bureau, said in a press release. “Our local tourism partners — hotels, restaurants, retail, attractions, and events continued to greet visitors with warmth, hospitality and professionalism throughout all of 2021.”
Annually, nearly 600,000 visitors will make the trip to North Platte. North Platte’s events and attractions are part of the equation, but the single most important factor in making visitors feel welcome and have a positive experience is excellent customer service, Burke said.
The nominees for the Excellence in Tourism Customer Service awards will be employees (or volunteers) in any of the categories within Lincoln County. Anyone with experience of an employee who exhibits exceptional customer service is encouraged to submit an award nomination. Nominees for Volunteer of the Year and Hero of Tourism will be individuals who made a significant contribution to the tourism industry in Lincoln County.
Any member of the public can nominate their favorite employee at their favorite place to go in the community. Self-nominations and anonymous nominations will also be accepted.
The nomination form is available at visitnorthplatte.com by clicking on the Excellence in Tourism Awards page, or it can be accessed directly at form.jotform.com/210143711393143.
Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. March 15.