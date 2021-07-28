North Platte mall co-owner answers questions, takes suggestions during Noon Rotary

While bulldozers dig into Platte River Mall’s parking lot, Mike Works says, he’s adjusting its redevelopment plan to widen the range of businesses interested in going there.

The Rev Development LLC co-owner described his project’s progress, answered questions and took suggestions for recruitment targets at Wednesday’s North Platte Noon Rotary Club meeting at Another Round.

Landing a Target store as a major new tenant “is our No. 1 goal,” Works said. Rev has a much better chance, he added, thanks to the $16.63 million in assistance the City Council approved in May and June.

Works, who bought the declining 1972 mall in November with partner Justin Hernandez, launched Rev’s $75 million redevelopment in earnest July 6 when the first earth was turned for a four-story apartment-commercial building.

That structure, the heart of the reimagined mall, should open next summer. Other new outbuildings and the main mall’s renovation should be finished by mid-2023, with another multistory mixed-use building possible after that along East Francis Street.

Plans for the mall’s South Dewey Street frontage have evolved, Works said.