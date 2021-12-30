North Platte mall's retail businesses will start collecting 'enhanced employment tax' on Saturday

The start of the golden anniversary year for North Platte’s mall will coincide with the debut of the special “occupation tax” to help pay for its transformation into District 177.

The mall’s retail businesses will start collecting a 1.95% “enhanced employment tax” on top of state and local sales taxes on Saturday, said City Administrator Matthew Kibbon and Finance Director Dawn Miller.

That’s the effective date of the EEA ordinance that the City Council enacted June 1. It applies only to items that are subject to Nebraska sales taxes and sold within the 28-acre mall complex.

The EEA tax is part of a three-pronged, $16.63 million package in city help with Rev Development LLC’s $75 million conversion of the mall that opened April 12, 1972.

It’s meant to raise $7.51 million to help Rev owners Mike Works and Justin Hernandez recoup part of their project costs.

The special tax will last 20 years or until that $7.51 million has been fully collected, whichever comes first, Kibbon and Miller said. Future mall retail tenants will start collecting it immediately once they open.