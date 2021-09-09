 Skip to main content
North Platte man accused of fatal assault waives preliminary hearing
Logan J. Divine, who is accused of using a bat in a fatal assault of a 23-year-old man, waived his preliminary hearing Thursday.

Divine, 20, made his intention known in a written document that was filed the morning he was to appear in Lincoln County Court.

He is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection with the death of Geoffrey Allen.

Divine’s initial district court appearance has not been scheduled.

Allen died on the morning of Aug. 12 in a Denver hospital, where he had been flown the night before with life-threatening injuries.

Divine remains in the Lincoln County Detention Center without bail.

