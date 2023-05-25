Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A North Platte man was arrested after attempting to steal a delivery truck and fleeing on foot from a traffic stop.

Jeremiah Hebner, 32, of North Platte was arrested Thursday on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, and theft by unlawful taking $5,000 or more.

He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Hebner was on U.S. Highway 83 driving a large box truck with a defective tail light at around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

After an attempted stop by a trooper, Hebner jumped a curb and fled through a parking lot. He sideswiped a building and came to a stop near West Rodeo Road and North Sycamore Street, the release said. He then fled on foot and remained at large for the night.

Police investigations determined it belonged to a North Platte business. The trooper located multiple items in the truck belonging to the driver.

The next morning, the business owner for the truck found a wallet where the truck was originally parked. Items inside were tied to Hebner. Identifying items found in the truck were tied to the wallet.

North Platte Police located Hebner Thursday and took him into custody.