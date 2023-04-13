A North Platte man was arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly attempting to assault employees at a Kwik Stop in Hershey.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Austin Bordeaux, 29, came into the Kwik Stop highly intoxicated, where he proceeded to assault employees and patrons of the store. This also caused Hershey Public Schools just south of the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies observed a cut on the store clerks hand which they believed was as a result of an assault, the release said.

Bordeaux was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and disturbing the peace. Hershey Public Schools went out of lockdown after Bordeaux was arrested.