North Platte man charged with 3 felonies in connection to series of burglaries

A 31-year-old North Platte man is charged with three felonies in connection with a series of burglaries, including one at Merrick’s Ranch House late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Barry J. Allen made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court Friday afternoon.

Allen is charged with burglary and possession of burglar’s tools in connection to the Merrick’s burglary.

Allen also faces a burglary charge in a separate case that involves items that were previously stolen from an apartment in the complex where Allen lives.

County Judge Tanya Roberts-Connick set his bail at 10% of $75,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Thursday.

Allen remained Friday in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

According to court documents:

About 7:17 a.m. Thursday, North Platte police responded to a report of a burglary at Merrick’s. A window on the west side of the building had been broken out and the door was open.

A cash drawer that contained about $20 worth of change had been stolen along with a bottle of Windsor Canadian Whisky.

The officers found that the phone line to the business had been cut with bolt or wire cutters to render the alarm system useless. A shoe print was found on the broken window.

Records show the restaurant’s phone system went down about 11:19 p.m. Wednesday.

The officers also viewed surveillance video footage from the nearby Taco John’s.

At 12:28 a man with a shaved head wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a carrying a backpack was viewed walking east to west along the south side of Taco John’s. The officers identified the individual as Allen.

The officers went to Allen’s residence, and as they approached his door, they noticed Allen pulling back a window blind.

Allen would not answer the door. Multiple shoe prints outside the building matched the tread pattern and size of the one found on the Merrick’s window.

A search warrant was obtained for Allen’s residence. He and a woman were taken into custody, but only after Allen had entered an adjoining apartment to which he had seemingly fashioned an opening through the garage wall.

The woman, Valerie A. Soto, 27, was charged with obstructing a police officer and possession of methamphetamine. A baggie was found inside her coat pocket that contained a trace amount of the substance.

Soto’s bail was set at 10% of $15,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

The bottle of Windsor was found inside the apartment along with a hooded sweatshirt and backpack like those seen in the surveillance video.

In addition, a Bosch portable jobsite radio and a Milwaukee tool bag were found in the garage. A resident in the apartment complex had reported those and other items were stolen while he was out of state working.

The man also reported that his Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen from his driveway while he was out of town as well.

A set of keys believed to be for the Silverado was found during the search at Allen’s residence, but the vehicle was not recovered.

Bolt cutters were also found in the garage.

