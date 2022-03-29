North Platte man gets four to eight years in burglary case

A 36-year-old North Platte man received a term of four to eight years in state prison on Monday for stealing more than $900 from a North Platte business last September.

Lucas A. Partain was sentenced in Lincoln County District Court for the burglary along with three additional separate cases. Partain, who has a criminal record that dates back to 2005 in California, also received one-year terms for:

» Cutting a lock from a casino machine at Big Red Liquor on Sept. 18 and taking the money inside it on Sept. 18.

» Being in possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 19

» For shoplifting at Another Avenue Vape Shop on Nov. 19.

The terms in all four cases run at the same time, and he was credited between 130 to 158 days served in each of them,

According to court records, Partain was seen on surveillance video entering The Barn Store in North Platte at 3 a.m. on Sept. 15 through the back door and stealing a bank bag that store personnel said contained $950 in cash.

In an interview with an investigator with a North Platte Police investigator, Partain confessed to the theft.

Partain said he was in the store earlier in the day and had observed where the cashier placed the bank bag. He admitted he went back later to steal the bag.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» Christopher D. Bornschein, 32, pleaded no contest to possession of xanax, possession of morphine and possession of adderall.

The charges all stem from a Dec. 17 incident.

A count of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed in the plea agreement, as well as charges in a separate case.

Bornschein received 240 days in jail and received 100 days credit on each charge. The terms run at the same time.

» Michael T. Wiegand, 25, pleaded not guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography. The charges stem from images that were found on his phone during an Aug. 25 investigation.

A May 23 status hearing was scheduled.

» Dustin E. Smith, 42, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 23. He was credited with 163 days served.

Smith also admitted to a violation of the conditions for the problem-solving court program in a separate case.

He was sentenced to 160 days in jail on an initial charge of possession of Xanax with no time served.

The terms in the two cases will run at the same time.

» Paige J. Beauvais, 29, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine.

Beauvais was sentenced to 90 days in jail with no time served.

» Janelle Moorhous, 43, pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted child abuse with no injury.

Moorhous received a 24-month probation term.

» Kristopher Smith, 23, pleaded no contest to a count of assault by strangulation or suffocation.

A charge of first-degree assault was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Smith was sentenced to 90 days in jail and also received a 24-month probation term.

» Misty L. Letellier, 44, admitted to a violation of the conditions for the problem-solving court program.

Letellier was sentenced to 180 days in jail for the initial charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Letellier was credited with 185 days served.

» Sheena M. Irish, 40, pleaded no contest to a count of first-degree forgery for the use of a counterfeit $100 bill on Oct. 18, 2020.

Irish received an 18-month probation term.

» Tianna R. Estrada, 22, admitted to a violation of the conditions for the problem-solving court program.

Estrada is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23 on an amended charge of making terroristic threats.

» Niccole J. Reilly, 33, of Hastings, admitted to a violation of the conditions for the problem-solving court program.

Reilly is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23 on two initial counts of possession of methamphetamine.

» Stacee R. Hasenauer, 41, of Wallace, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted tampering with a witness and intentional child abuse with no injury.

Both charges stem from a July 30 incident.

Hasenauer received an 18-month probation term.

» Austin Golter, 23, pleaded no contest to two counts of cocaine possession with intent to distribute.

Two additional possession/distribution counts were dismissed under the plea agreement.

Golter is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.

» Justin L. Jacobsen, 25, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of intentional child abuse/with injury. A June 27 status hearing was scheduled.

» Anthony W. Cox, 31, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of adderall that stem from a Sept. 17 incident.

A May 23 status hearing was scheduled.

» Dylan J. Shaw, 20, pleaded not guilty to a pair of first-degree forgery charges that stem from the use of a counterfeit $100 bill on March 4.

A May 9 status hearing was scheduled for the case as well as two additional separate ones.

» Marcus D. Dandridge, 45, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine on May 31, 2021. He also pleaded not guilty to possession of amphetamine in a separate case that stems from a Dec. 22 incident.

A status hearing for both case was scheduled for April 25.