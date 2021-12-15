North Platte man killed in officer-involved shooting

A grand jury will be called to review a 52-year-old North Platte man’s shooting death early Wednesday after firefighters responded to an apparent arson fire at his house.

Interim Police Chief Steve Reeves said a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy fired the shot that killed Keith A. Hinrichsen, who owned the house at 710 S. Walnut St.

The fatal confrontation took place at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens about 12:25 a.m., two minutes after North Platte firefighters were called to Hinrichsen’s house.

The two incidents “appear to be related,” Reeves said in a press release. The case “will be treated as an open, ongoing matter until all evidence and relevant material has been presented to a grand jury.”

Nebraska law requires that a grand jury review all cases in which someone dies in jail or police custody.

After firefighters put out the fire at Hinrichsen’s house, investigators found evidence it was deliberately set, Reeves said. State and local fire marshals and North Platte police are investigating.