North Platte man pleads not guilty to felony charges and other news from the Lincoln County District Court

A felony burglary count was dismissed in the plea agreement. Yonker had been arrested on the 300 block of West 10th Street inside a house where police said he did not have permission to be, according to court documents.

Yonker was sentenced to 200 days in jail and credited for 112 days served.

» William H. Stanback, 41, of Greeley, Colorado, who appeared by video from the Lincoln County Detention Center, had a status hearing for two cases continued to Jan. 25.

Stanback is charged with first-degree murder, the use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in one case.

He also is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person from a March 17 incident in the other case, involving a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Lincoln County.

He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

He is accused of killing his fiancee, Kimberly Ermi, and dumping her body in a North Platte pond during the first week of March.

» Cortney L. Hansen, 41, appeared by video as well and had his status hearing continued to Jan. 25.