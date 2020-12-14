North Platte man pleads not guilty to felony charges and other news from the Lincoln County District Court

A 47-year-old North Platte man has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges after law enforcement raided his North Twin Lakes Road residence Sept. 2.
Shane A. Cotton made an initial appearance in Lincoln County District Court on Monday morning. He is charged with possession of a methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of fentanyl.
A status hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.
Cotton and Latonya Tyan, 48, were among five individuals arrested on drug possession charges after the raid by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, the North Platte Police Department and federal agents.
Tyan pleaded not guilty to a felony count of methamphetamine possession Dec. 7 in district court.
Cotton’s appearance was among a handful of cases heard in district court Monday. Most of the defendants who were on the docket had their hearings continued, in part to limit the number of people in the courtroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The continuances included two cases that were scheduled for sentencing.
In other Lincoln County District Court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Terry D. Yonker, 44, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest from an Aug. 23 incident.
A felony burglary count was dismissed in the plea agreement. Yonker had been arrested on the 300 block of West 10th Street inside a house where police said he did not have permission to be, according to court documents.
Yonker was sentenced to 200 days in jail and credited for 112 days served.
» William H. Stanback, 41, of Greeley, Colorado, who appeared by video from the Lincoln County Detention Center, had a status hearing for two cases continued to Jan. 25.
Stanback is charged with first-degree murder, the use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in one case.
He also is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person from a March 17 incident in the other case, involving a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Lincoln County.
He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.
He is accused of killing his fiancee, Kimberly Ermi, and dumping her body in a North Platte pond during the first week of March.
» Cortney L. Hansen, 41, appeared by video as well and had his status hearing continued to Jan. 25.
Hansen is charged with third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction, first-degree false imprisonment and misdemeanor criminal mischief from a Jan. 6 incident.
Hansen’s attorney, Blaine T. Gillett, asked the hearing to be continued as Hansen is scheduled for a contested preliminary hearing in Lincoln County Court in another case this week.
Hansen is one of two suspects in a Nov. 6 shooting at the Platte River Mall and is charged with aiding and abetting a felony in that case.
