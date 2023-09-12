After a year in jail, a North Platte man is out on bond pending sentencing after a plea bargain in a 2022 sex assault case.

Chase Q. Lenz-Schurr, 24, pleaded no contest to felony second-degree assault. As part of the plea deal, a charge of first-degree sexual assault was amended down. He is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 16.

According to court records, Lenz-Schurr picked up a 16-year-old girl from Hershey Public Schools on Sept. 7, 2022, as school released students that day.

While driving away, Lenz-Schurr and the girl consumed alcoholic beverages.

After stopping at a truck stop, Lenz-Schurr drove back roads around Sutherland, before pulling over to the side of the road and sexually assaulting the girl. When she tried to escape, Lenz-Schurr pulled her back and struck her several times.

Lenz-Schurr dropped off the girl in Hershey, where she passed out in a ditch.

Waking up later at night, she found her way to her grandmother’s house and contacted police. She assisted police in the investigation, locating different areas and evidence related to the crime.

Lenz-Schurr was arrested shortly after.

He is out on a personal recognizance bond pending sentencing with the condition he make no contact with the victim and follow all other standard bond conditions.

In other district court news (all listed are from North Platte unless specified otherwise):

Brenda M. Lee, 49, pleaded no contest to felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of Vicodin. As part of a plea deal, charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance were amended down. She is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 20. Lee is out on bail at 10% of 50,000.

Christopher D. Bornschein, 34, pleaded no contest to felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. As part of the plea deal, three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance ad misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer were dropped.

Brayden L. Legg, 18, pleaded not guilty to felony burglary, tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor criminal mischief, under $500. He is out on bail of 10% of $25,000. His next court appearance is scheduled Oct. 16.

Aron Geiger, 51, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He is out on bail at 10% of $50,000. His next court appearance is he duped for Oct. 30.

Mark W. Karaffe Jr., 24, pleaded no contest to felony third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman. As part of the plea deal, charges of felony first-degree false imprisonment and misdemeanor of negligent child abuse were dropped.

Bryan J. Ricker-Maness, 34, pleaded not guilty to felony third-degree domestic assault. His next court appearance is on Nov. 6.

Michael S. Oliverio, 25, of Florence, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to felony theft by receiving stolen property, $5,000 or more, and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. His next scheduled court appearance is Nov. 6.

Carl A. Butcher, 58, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of Vyvance, possession of clonazepam, terroristic threats, using a firearm to commit a felony and misdemeanor violation of a harassment protection order. His next court appearance is Oct. 30.

Jeff L. Moats, 39, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Alex R. Solis-Rodney, 32, of Kearney, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Richard J. Cooper, 65, pleaded not guilty to felony burglary. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Dana L. Foster, 41, pleaded not guilty to felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic assault of an intimate partner. His next scheduled appearance is Sept. 18.

Jerrita L. Kindle, 37, pleaded no contest to felony possession of an exceptionally hazardous substance, methamphetamine. As part of a plea deal, the original charge of felony possession of methamphetamine between 10 and 27 grams was amended down. She is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 20.

Gabriella M. Perez, 23, pleaded not guilty to felony burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Vyvance and possession of clonazepam. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 20.

Nicole J. Reilly, 35, of Mullen, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor attempted possession of methamphetamine. As part of a plea deal, the charge of felony possession of methamphetamine was amended down. District Judge Michael Piccolo sentenced her to 120 days with 45 days’ credit for time served.