A 30-year-old North Platte man received a lengthy probation term Monday on drug charges, with a Lincoln County district judge crediting his dedication to getting clean.
Shane M. Hermes, 30, pleaded no contest to felony possession of methamphetamine on April 20, 2021. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a separate felony charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
District Judge Michael Piccolo placed Hermes, who said he has been sober for 19 months, on five years of specialized substance abuse supervision probation. Piccolo congratulated Hermes and wished him luck.
In other district court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
- Richard B. Valentine, 35, of Ogallala pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Xanax, possession of a dangerous weapon by a prohibited person and misdemeanor unauthorized operation of a propelled vehicle. The charges are tied to two separate Jan. 31 incidents.
- Miguel Zapata-Munoz, 30, of Wallace pleaded no contest to felony second-degree assault and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Prosecutors said Zapata-Munoz assaulted a man with a knife at a barbecue on May 29, 2016. Piccolo set sentencing for June 12.
- Heather L. Shultz, 48, was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to felony attempted possession of methamphetamine. Piccolo ordered her to report to jail March 23 and gave her 25 days' credit for time served.
- Donald C. Morrissey, 43, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of fentanyl in connection with a Jan. 25 incident. Piccolo set further proceedings for June 12. Morrissey remained free on 10% of $7,500 bail.
- Christopher M. Caswell, who turned 32 Wednesday, was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to felony third-degree domestic assault on Jan. 30. Given the choice by Piccolo of supervised probation or jail, he chose the latter. Piccolo gave him credit for 72 days served.
- Beau M. Bagnell, 32, pleaded no contest to felony 3rd degree domestic assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest stemming from a July 3, 2020, incident. Prosecutors dismissed a related count of second-degree false imprisonment. Piccolo set sentencing for May 15.
- Kirk Gardner, 50, of Omaha pleaded not guilty to felony stalking and second-offense violation of a protection order, both on Nov. 14. Piccolo denied a request by his attorney, Chawnta Durham, to reduce his bail from 10% of $12,500.
- Ronald Gonzales, 31, of Loveland, Colorado, pleaded no contest to two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one felony count of possession of a stolen firearm. Prosecutors dismissed two counts of possession of a controlled substance and single counts of theft by receiving stolen property, $5,000 or more; possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person; and operating a motor vehicle to resist arrest. Piccolo set sentencing for June 5.
- Allen J. McGinnis, 30, was placed on 18 months' probation on one of two separate felony counts of third-offense theft by deception, $500 or less. Prosecutors dismissed the other count under a plea agreement.
- Antoine W. Bushnell, 25, was sentenced to 240 days in jail after pleading no contest to felony possession of methamphetamine on June 9, 2022. Prosecutors dismissed an unrelated charge of possession of Ritalin. Piccolo gave him 153 days' credit.
- Terry D. Yonker, 46, pleaded no contest to one felony count of failure to register as a sex offender. Prosecutors dismissed an unrelated charge of second-offense resisting arrest. District Judge Cindy Volkmer set sentencing for May 1. Yonker was released Tuesday on 10% of $5,000 bail.
- Dennis C. Teall III, 28, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine in connection with a Feb. 4 incident.
- Casey C. Cassell, 22, pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting felony second-degree assault in connection with a Feb. 5 incident.
- Jamie Hopkins, 25, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, 28-139 grams, and tampering with physical evidence.
- Joey G. Romero, 35, of Fort Worth, Texas, was sentenced to 280 days in jail after pleading no contest to felony third-degree domestic assault, second offense, in an Aug. 4 incident. Prosecutors dismissed a related felony count of strangulation or suffocation. Piccolo gave him 144 days' credit.
- Jacoby R.T. Botts, 18, pleaded not guilty to felony third-offense assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault and assault on an officer with bodily fluids. The charges were filed in connection with a Jan. 21 incident.