North Platte man to serve up to 4 years in prison for illegally possessing dangerous weapon

A 54-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to 3½ to four years in prison Monday for illegally being in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Rickey R. Russell, who is a convicted felon, received the 42- to 48-month term in Lincoln County District Court.
According to court records, two large knives were found on Feb. 4, 2020, inside an unoccupied white minivan that had fled from law enforcement two days before. Several tools used in burglaries were also found inside the vehicle.
Russell was initially charged with eight felony counts in the case. He pleaded no contest to possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person on July 26. Russell also pleaded no contest to a count of burglary and received a term of 36 months of specialized substance abuse supervision.
Three additional counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person were dismissed, along with charges of unlawful taking with a value of $5,000 or more; unlawful taking, $1,599 to $4,999; and possession of burglar’s tools.
He also received 36 months of SSAS for possession of psilocybin in a separate case from February 2020.
The two probation terms will run at the same time but start after the prison sentence.
Also Monday, Destenye L. Hewitt, 46, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted terroristic threats and a count of resisting arrest.
She was sentenced to 364 days in jail on each count and the terms will run at the same time.
Hewitt was credited with 188 days served.
The charges stem from a March 22 incident in which she entered the basement of a North Platte home and later brandished what turned out to be a pellet gun, first at the resident and then at law enforcement officers.
Officers used a Taser on Hewitt to get her to drop the gun.
In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Michael W. Davy, 31, pleaded not guilty to two charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child. A Dec. 6 status hearing was scheduled.
» Ronald L. Ware, 33, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving while on a 15-year license revocation.
A misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Ware was sentenced to 12 months of SSAS and also received a 15-year revocation term with time served credited from the previous term.
» Gregory S. Ullrich, 39, of Ogallala, pleaded no contest to a felony count of refusal to submit to a chemical test, third offense. The charge stems from a traffic stop in North Platte in September 2020.
Two additional charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Ullrich was sentenced to 24 months of specialized substance abuse supervision and 60 days in jail. He was credited with 30 days served. His driver’s license will be revoked for seven years.
» Joseph Zalud, 29, pleaded guilty to a count of resisting arrest, second offense, that stems from a May 22 incident.
A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief with a value of $500 or less was dismissed along with a criminal charge in a separate case.
He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and nine months of post-release supervision. He was credited with 83 days served.
» David Nuno, 25, admitted violating his probation conditions in two separate cases.
Nuno was sentenced to 180 days in jail in both cases and the terms will run at the same time. He was credited with 11 days served.
» Richard Merchant, 22, of Goddard, Kansas, admitted violating conditions of his 12-month probation term.
Merchant was sentenced to 120 days in jail and credited with 71 served.
» Jasmin J. Miller, 22, pleaded guilty of possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 20, 2020.
Charges in a separate case from a May 31 arrest were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Miller was sentenced to 270 days in jail and credited with 120 days served.
» Tara R. Dewolf, 34, admitted violating conditions of a 24-month probation term.
Dewolf was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 111 days served.
» Brian J. Miller, 29, admitted violating conditions of a pair of 24-month probation terms in two separate cases.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 22.
» Josiah D. Scott, 21, admitted violating conditions of an 18-month probation sentence.
Scott was sentenced to 50 days in jail and credited with time served.
» Tracey L. Mure, 29, of Ankeny, Iowa, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy and possession of more than a pound of marijuana.
The three charges stem from a June 29 arrest.
An Oct. 18 status hearing was scheduled.
» Kenneth Peek, 34, of Lexington, South Carolina, pleaded no contest to an amended count of failure to affix a drug stamp that stems from a Jan. 12 arrest.
He received a $250 fine and must pay $4,500 in restitution as well.
» Chase Q. Lenz-Schurr, 22, pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
A charge of possession of Suboxone was dismissed in the plea agreement.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 22.
» Cortney L. Hansen, 42, pleaded no contest to counts of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and first-degree false imprisonment. Both charges stem from a Jan. 6, 2020, incident.
A count of criminal mischief with a value of $500 or less was dismissed in the plea agreement along with a felony count of abetting first-degree assault in a separate case that stems from a November 2020 incident.
Hansen is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 22.
» Michael J. Guerra, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a hazardous drug with intent to distribute that stems from a Jan. 19 arrest.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 22.
» Billy Phillips, 51, pleaded no contest of third-degree domestic assault with a previous conviction.
A count of negligent child abuse with no injury was dismissed in the plea agreement.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 22.
» John A. Hernandez, 33, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of driving with a revoked license, misdemeanor charges of obstruction of an officer and having no valid registration, and an infraction for being in possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges stem from a Feb. 17 arrest.
He also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of Suboxone in a separate case that stems from a December 2019 incident.
A Nov. 22 status hearing for both cases was scheduled.
» Estella A. Guerra, 30, pleaded guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
A possession charge in a separate case was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Guerra is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 22.
» Brandon M. Basnett, 23, of McCook, pleaded guilty of possession of alprazolam on June 13.
Four other counts in the case were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Basnett also pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted discharge of a firearm in a separate case that stems from a July 10, 2020, incident. A count of use of a firearm to commit a felony was dismissed.
Basnett is scheduled to be sentenced in both cases Dec. 6.