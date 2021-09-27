North Platte man to serve up to 4 years in prison for illegally possessing dangerous weapon

A 54-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to 3½ to four years in prison Monday for illegally being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

Rickey R. Russell, who is a convicted felon, received the 42- to 48-month term in Lincoln County District Court.

According to court records, two large knives were found on Feb. 4, 2020, inside an unoccupied white minivan that had fled from law enforcement two days before. Several tools used in burglaries were also found inside the vehicle.

Russell was initially charged with eight felony counts in the case. He pleaded no contest to possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person on July 26. Russell also pleaded no contest to a count of burglary and received a term of 36 months of specialized substance abuse supervision.

Three additional counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person were dismissed, along with charges of unlawful taking with a value of $5,000 or more; unlawful taking, $1,599 to $4,999; and possession of burglar’s tools.

He also received 36 months of SSAS for possession of psilocybin in a separate case from February 2020.

The two probation terms will run at the same time but start after the prison sentence.