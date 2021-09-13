North Platte man wins title at horseshoe tournament

Cole Pearson of North Platte won the Rail Yard Ringer Open Horseshoe Tournament’s Prime 40-foot Class A title Saturday and Sunday at Cody Park.
The competitors pitched in two divisions: 30-foot Prime and 40-foot Prime, with several categories in each.
Other North Platte winners were Marv Garbers in the 40-foot Prime Class D; Scott Goodwin, 40-foot Prime Class E; Malinda Hodge, 30-foot Prime Class E; and Paul Mommens, 30-foot Class F.
Full results (participants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
Prime 40-Foot Finals
Class A
1. Cole Pearson; 2. Allen Stenzel; 3. Marcus Thomsen; 4. Dennis Wilson, Pennsylvania
Class B
1. Allen Withrow, West Virginia; 2. Dalton Rakestraw, Illinois; 3. Joe Thomsen; 4. Mike Thomsen
Class C
1. Melvin Jeardoe, Kansas; 2. Chris Standing Bear; 3. Gary White; 4. Terry White
Class D
1. Marv Garbers; 2. Justin Hughes; 3. David Kleidosty, Arizona; 4.Tim Roggasch
Class E
1. Scott Goodwin; 2. Tim Shaske; 3. Shane Binkerd, Wyoming
Prime 30-Foot Finals
Class A
1. Maxine Griffith, Tennessee; 2. Marlene Ray, Tennessee; 3. Roger Vogel, Kansas; 4. Bert Logsdon, Iowa
Class B
1. Ronald LeGrand, Missouri; 2. Riley Malinom, Connecticut; 3. (tie) Barbara Taylor, South Carolina; Paul Jennings, South Carolina
Class C
1. Chuck Garrison; 2. Tracie Binkerd, Wyoming 3. (tie) Patricia Pertuit, Louisiana; Barbara Carson, Arizona
Class D
1. Terry Lilak, Kansas; 2. Karla Stelk 3. (tie) Jim Newboles, Kansas; Alex Carson, Arizona
Class E
1. Malinda Hodge; 2. Larry Pertuit, Louisiana; 3. Sheila LeGrand, Missouri
Class F
1. Paul Mommens; 2. Charles Beeson