North Platte man wins title at horseshoe tournament
North Platte man wins title at horseshoe tournament

Cole Pearson of North Platte won the Rail Yard Ringer Open Horseshoe Tournament’s Prime 40-foot Class A title Saturday and Sunday at Cody Park.

The competitors pitched in two divisions: 30-foot Prime and 40-foot Prime, with several categories in each.

Other North Platte winners were Marv Garbers in the 40-foot Prime Class D; Scott Goodwin, 40-foot Prime Class E; Malinda Hodge, 30-foot Prime Class E; and Paul Mommens, 30-foot Class F.

Full results (participants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

Prime 40-Foot Finals

Class A

1. Cole Pearson; 2. Allen Stenzel; 3. Marcus Thomsen; 4. Dennis Wilson, Pennsylvania

Class B

1. Allen Withrow, West Virginia; 2. Dalton Rakestraw, Illinois; 3. Joe Thomsen; 4. Mike Thomsen

Class C

1. Melvin Jeardoe, Kansas; 2. Chris Standing Bear; 3. Gary White; 4. Terry White

Class D

1. Marv Garbers; 2. Justin Hughes; 3. David Kleidosty, Arizona; 4.Tim Roggasch

Class E

1. Scott Goodwin; 2. Tim Shaske; 3. Shane Binkerd, Wyoming

Prime 30-Foot Finals

Class A

1. Maxine Griffith, Tennessee; 2. Marlene Ray, Tennessee; 3. Roger Vogel, Kansas; 4. Bert Logsdon, Iowa

Class B

1. Ronald LeGrand, Missouri; 2. Riley Malinom, Connecticut; 3. (tie) Barbara Taylor, South Carolina; Paul Jennings, South Carolina

Class C

1. Chuck Garrison; 2. Tracie Binkerd, Wyoming 3. (tie) Patricia Pertuit, Louisiana; Barbara Carson, Arizona

Class D

1. Terry Lilak, Kansas; 2. Karla Stelk 3. (tie) Jim Newboles, Kansas; Alex Carson, Arizona

Class E

1. Malinda Hodge; 2. Larry Pertuit, Louisiana; 3. Sheila LeGrand, Missouri

Class F

1. Paul Mommens; 2. Charles Beeson

