North Platte mayor declares April 8 to be Marijuana Prevention Day
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher stands alongside Sandee Kroon, the substance abuse prevention coalition acting chair with Community Connections, on Thursday morning after he signed a proclamation that designated April 8 as Marijuana Prevention Day in North Platte.

 Courtesy of Traci Sawyer/Community Connections

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher stands alongside Sandee Kroon, the substance abuse prevention coalition acting chair with Community Connections, on Thursday morning after he signed a proclamation that designated April 8 as Marijuana Prevention Day in North Platte.

The proclamation noted that marijuana has higher THC concentration levels today and studies show that 1 in 10 people who use the drug may become addicted. That number increases to 1 in 6 when use begins before age 18.

In the proclamation, Kelliher invited “the citizens of this great community to join me in a commitment to be part of the solution by not providing tobacco, alcohol or other drugs to our youth; by being good role models for our youth; and by talking to youth about the risks associated with marijuana today.”

