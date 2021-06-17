North Platte mayor: 'Let's just take a moment to enjoy' togetherness at Nebraskaland Days' traditional prayer breakfast

Lee, the event’s main speaker, reviewed the pandemic’s impact on her, GPH staffers and the community since North Platte’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed on March 17, 2020.

She said she came to see God’s purpose in planting the idea of chaplaincy during her seminary days and leading her to become a part-time GPH chaplain in 2016.

While following an oncology chaplain around a Kansas City hospital, “I said, ‘Oh, God, thank you, I will never do this,’” said Lee, the hospital’s director of pastoral services since August 2019.

“I had no idea, when I accepted the position that I have now, that COVID was on the horizon. But God did.”

Lee said she feels blessed GPH let her pray with patients in the temporary COVID-19 ward. Chaplain friends on the coasts were either barred from such access or even told they didn’t qualify as “essential workers” in the crisis.

She first went into the ward when its nurses called her office. “We have four people on vents,” they told Lee. “We don’t think they’re going to make it through the day.”

When she arrived, “the nurses came to me with tears and said, ‘We’ve really needed you. Where have you been?’ I said, ‘Well, I’m here now and I’m going to stay.’ ...