North Platte mayor: 'Let's just take a moment to enjoy' togetherness at Nebraskaland Days' traditional prayer breakfast

“Excuse me, Chaplain: Do you remember me?”
Great Plains Health Senior Chaplain Brenda Lee processed the man’s face when he entered her office last week, she told more than 100 at Thursday’s Nebraskaland Days Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.
Then she realized he had suffered severely from COVID-19 and she had prayed with him just before he was put on a ventilator.
“Two months in this hospital and Bryan in Lincoln,” he told Lee. “I’m still here.”
The fading but still present pandemic — the reason the prayer breakfast didn’t happen in 2020 — was a common theme as the once-annual event resumed at Harvest Christian Fellowship in North Platte.
Mayor Brandon Kelliher, presiding over his first prayer breakfast since his 2020 election, introduced the theme in brief remarks before his official “mayor’s prayer.”
“Now let’s just take a moment to enjoy the fact that we’re all sitting here,” he told the audience. “We’re all together.”
Kelliher, who also is the hospital’s chief information officer, included thanks in his prayer “that through the COVID experience, our North Platte area has not been affected as badly as some other places.
“Yet we do remember those we lost.”
Lee, the event’s main speaker, reviewed the pandemic’s impact on her, GPH staffers and the community since North Platte’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed on March 17, 2020.
She said she came to see God’s purpose in planting the idea of chaplaincy during her seminary days and leading her to become a part-time GPH chaplain in 2016.
While following an oncology chaplain around a Kansas City hospital, “I said, ‘Oh, God, thank you, I will never do this,’” said Lee, the hospital’s director of pastoral services since August 2019.
“I had no idea, when I accepted the position that I have now, that COVID was on the horizon. But God did.”
Lee said she feels blessed GPH let her pray with patients in the temporary COVID-19 ward. Chaplain friends on the coasts were either barred from such access or even told they didn’t qualify as “essential workers” in the crisis.
She first went into the ward when its nurses called her office. “We have four people on vents,” they told Lee. “We don’t think they’re going to make it through the day.”
When she arrived, “the nurses came to me with tears and said, ‘We’ve really needed you. Where have you been?’ I said, ‘Well, I’m here now and I’m going to stay.’ ...
“We lost two of the four that day, but God continued to lead. He led every nurse, every staff member who worked with everyone.”
Because patients’ loved ones couldn’t enter the COVID-19 ward, Lee said, she and the nurses “made a promise early, early in COVID that if it ever came to that, we would never let people be alone.”
“Praise God,” someone in the audience said.
The man who came back to visit Lee after surviving intubation had been frightened he wouldn’t ever wake up from the accompanying sedation, she said.
“I said, ‘Can I pray with you?’ And he said, ‘Yes, I am so afraid.’ We read a Scripture (reading), we prayed. And the whole team stood and waited. And as I stepped back, they came in and did their thing.”
Lee also noted strong resemblances between societal reactions to COVID-19 and those during Philadelphia’s 1793 yellow fever epidemic and the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic worldwide.
“Anti-mask brigades” held nationwide protests during the latter, she said, while treatments for yellow fever in Philadelphia — then the nation’s temporary capital — depended on which political party one belonged to.
“History merely repeats itself,” Lee said. “It’s all been there before. And ‘there is nothing new under the sun,’” quoting Ecclesiastes 1:9.
Lee said the Spanish flu, like COVID-19, left people who recovered quickly, others who Americans are only now beginning to recognize the 2020-21 pandemic’s impact on mental health, Lee said. But she found another encouraging reaction after its worldwide predecessor a century earlier.
“God doesn’t cause a pandemic,” he said. “But He gives us strength to carry on and to grow.”
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.