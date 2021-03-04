North Platte mayor proclaims March as Brain Injury Awareness Month

Every nine seconds, someone in the United States sustains a brain injury, according to the Brain Injury Association of America.
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher signed a proclamation Thursday morning dedicating March 2021 as Brain Injury Awareness Month.
Brain injury can result from vehicle accidents, drowning, domestic violence, child abuse, sports injuries or falls, and the symptoms aren’t always easily identifiable.
“Brain injury is very prevalent, but people don’t recognize it. They might think somebody is slacking or lazy, or won’t want to do something. They might not be able to keep a job or can’t stay in a relationship — those are all symptoms of a brain injury but they might not realize it,” said Judy Nichelson, chair of the Nebraska Brain Injury Advisory Council and registered nurse. Nichelson herself has a brain injury that affects her communication and her vision.
Unlike a broken wrist or a torn tendon, brain tissue doesn’t heal, so brain injuries are permanent. The brain is made of a complex network of cells, and an injury can disrupt that network. Depending on the severity and location of the damage, the brain might be able to compensate or reroute signals. Each brain injury is different, and effects can vary widely from person to person.
Shawna Thompson, who was in a car accident four years ago and sustained a brain injury, explains her condition as “functioning at 5%.”
She’s unable to make the split-second decisions necessary in nursing, her profession before the injury, even though she still knows all the information. But she’s able to do enough that doctors write her off as OK, Thompson explained, when she knows she isn’t OK.
“It’s just really frustrating. I went to speech therapy, occupational therapy — they slap you on the butt and go, ‘There’s nothing we can really do for you.’ You have professionals telling you, ‘You’re as good as you can get, there’s nothing else we can do for you,’” Thompson said.
Another thing that people with brain injuries run into is lack of understanding from people in their everyday lives.
“People will say to you, ‘When are you going to get over this? Are you still using that as an excuse?’” Thompson said. “They don’t understand.”
Thompson and Nichelson are hoping that more awareness will help medical professionals as well as ordinary people understand the ramifications of brain injuries, and will spur shifts in policies and legislation.
“As a society, we’re pretty judgmental,” said Dennis Thompson, Shawna’s husband and chief of the North Platte Fire Department. “There’s so little known about (brain injury). ... It’s all about education, getting the system changed, and we know how slow that is.”
