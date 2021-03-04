North Platte mayor proclaims March as Brain Injury Awareness Month

She’s unable to make the split-second decisions necessary in nursing, her profession before the injury, even though she still knows all the information. But she’s able to do enough that doctors write her off as OK, Thompson explained, when she knows she isn’t OK.

“It’s just really frustrating. I went to speech therapy, occupational therapy — they slap you on the butt and go, ‘There’s nothing we can really do for you.’ You have professionals telling you, ‘You’re as good as you can get, there’s nothing else we can do for you,’” Thompson said.

Another thing that people with brain injuries run into is lack of understanding from people in their everyday lives.

“People will say to you, ‘When are you going to get over this? Are you still using that as an excuse?’” Thompson said. “They don’t understand.”

Thompson and Nichelson are hoping that more awareness will help medical professionals as well as ordinary people understand the ramifications of brain injuries, and will spur shifts in policies and legislation.