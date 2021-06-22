North Platte mayor proclaims Saturday 'Keep North Platte Beautiful Day'

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher signed a proclamation naming Saturday “Keep North Platte Beautiful Day” Monday at City Hall, according to a Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful press release.

The signing was made in conjunction with Governor Rickets proclaiming Keep Nebraska Beautiful Day on the same date. Keep Nebraska Beautiful affiliates will host various events throughout the week.

KNPLCB will participate in the #DoBeautifulThings Challenge by encouraging businesses and residents of North Platte and Lincoln County to provide a service to their community.

Participants can send the photos and challenges to KNPLCB through Facebook.

Some ideas suggested by KNPLCB are planting a tree, helping a neighbor clean up their yard, clean up litter in a park or along a roadway, help someone with weeding or landscaping, educate friends and family about the harm of litter or clean streetside debris from storm drains.

For more information, please visit knb.org.