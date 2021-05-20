North Platte Memorial Day ceremony will be dedicated to Kevin Kennedy

Capt. Pete Volz, an Air Force veteran who served during Operation Desert Storm, will be the speaker for the Memorial Day ceremony in North Platte.

The event will start at 4 p.m. May 31 at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial, 2811 S. Jeffers St., and is scheduled to last an hour.

The ceremony is dedicated in Kevin Kennedy’s memory. The former president of the Veterans Memorial board of directors died Dec. 26. Kennedy also was a Vietnam veteran who served in the Marines.

“Kevin’s love of country was worn on his sleeve,” a media release from the Veterans Memorial board read. “There are few others, if any, who loved this wonderful country more than Kevin. Kevin has been sorely missed by our board and the North Platte community.”

The ceremony will begin with an introduction from Veterans Memorial board member Tom Moore and will also include Lincoln County law enforcement chaplain Gary Smith.

The Lee Bird Field Civil Air Patrol cadets will present colors, and Drew and Olivia Phillips will sing the national anthem.

Lloyd Remus and other members of the Panther Squadron will do a flyover about 4:15 p.m.