 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Menards toy drive that helps Santa Cop program runs through Dec. 17
0 comments

North Platte Menards toy drive that helps Santa Cop program runs through Dec. 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Menards toy drive runs through Dec. 17 and will benefit the Santa Cop program, operated by the North Platte Police Department.

Individuals can place an new, unwrapped toy in a marked donation box inside the store’s doors at 4571 S. Parkway Drive in North Platte.

Last year’s drive resulted in three appliance boxes worth of toys being donated to Santa Cop.

The Santa Cop program was started in 1985 and is a combined effort of the North Platte Police Department, area businesses, churches and other organizations.

The program reaches children 12 years old and younger in North Platte and surrounding areas who otherwise might not receive holiday gifts.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News