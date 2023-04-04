A North Platte woman who along with her husband was charged after being accused of inadequately feeding their child pleaded no contest Monday in Lincoln County District Court.

Melinda L. Borda, 35, pleaded no contest to committing child abuse negligently, no injury.

District Judge Michael Piccolo ordered a presentencing investigation including a psychological evaluation, counseling and medication if any is required. She likely will also have to keep regular contact with a local pediatrician.

Sentencing for Borda was set for June 5.

Borda and her spouse, Jason M. Borda, were arrested last July after taking their malnourished son to Great Plains Health. The boy was 9 pounds, 4 ounces around birth and had only gained 3 ounces after 6 months.

Tests at the hospital showed no medical reason for his malnourishment, and he was diagnosed with failure to thrive.

Health care workers expressed concerns when Melinda Borda gave inconsistent reports of how the boy was fed.

Jason M. Borda pleaded no contest in March, and his sentencing is scheduled June 12.

In other district court hearings Monday:

Michelle Gomez, 40, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor child abuse. District Judge Cindy Volkmer sentenced her to 24 months of probation. According to the prosecution, Gomez was charged after a hair sample taken from a child living with her tested positive for methamphetamine.

Ronald W. Monroe, 49, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor resisting arrest. As part of a plea deal, charges of felony use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor domestic assault by threatening an intimate partner were dropped. Volkmer sentenced him to 12 months’ probation.

Aleshia C. Edwards, 26, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of Xanax and misdemeanor third-degree domestic assault of an intimate partner.

Philson L. James, 46, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree domestic assault, second offense. He was sentenced to time served, 105 days in jail.

Sheridan J. Stark, 25, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest. As part of the plea deal, his charge of felony possession of a defaced firearm, felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a prohibited person and felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person were dropped. Volkmer sentenced him to 108 days in jail, which he has already served.

Thomas R. Harvey, 61, pleaded no contest to felony DUI over .15 blood alcohol content. A presentencing investigation is pending.

Tianna Estrada, 23, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of clonazepam and felony criminal impersonation, first offense.

Heather R. Helms, 37, pleaded not guilty to felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply with citation.

Alfonso Carrilo, 25, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine over 140 grams and possession of fentanyl, both felonies.

Justin Covert, 31, pleaded not guilty to felony possession with intent to distribute cocaine, 10-27 grams, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Dennis C. Teall III, 27, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. Piccolo sentenced him to 270 days in Lincoln County Jail with 45 days’ credit for time served.

Joshua T. Holmes, 31, pleaded not guilty to use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a dangerous weapon by a prohibited person, making terroristic threats, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, all felonies; and misdemeanor charges of threatening another in a menacing manner and obstructing a police officer.

Toni S. Hopkins, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and attempted possession of a controlled substance. As part of a plea deal, multiple charges from multiple cases were dropped. A presentence investigation is pending.

Brandon L. Decent, 22, was charged with felony third-degree domestic assault, felony assault by strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor second-degree false imprisonment.