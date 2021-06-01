 Skip to main content
North Platte Municipal Band releases 2021 schedule
North Platte Municipal Band releases 2021 schedule

It’s a 150th anniversary year of sorts as the North Platte Municipal Band plans a full summer schedule after last-year’s pandemic-shortened season.

Director Lori Evans’ all-volunteer, city-backed band will open a 10-concert schedule at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the picnic shelter at Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.

Friday’s season premiere will feature traditional marches, movie music and a special selection for children in the audience, Evans said in a press release.

Admission is free, with people invited to bring lawn chairs if they can’t find or don’t want seats under the picnic shelter roof.

This summer marks the 113th season for the organization, which has existed since 1909 and took on its present name in 1916.

But like its counterpart at North Platte High School, which celebrated its centennial season in 2019-20, the Municipal Band continues a rich band tradition at the forks of the Platte.

Early North Platte histories refer to a town band as early as 1871, 11 years before a 10-piece band performed at William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s “Old Glory Blowout” celebration of July 4, 1882.

That first town band might or might not have been the “Hall’s Band” reported to have gone from place to place serenading local election winners in the Lincoln County Advertiser of Oct. 14, 1871.

This band “caused the air to resound with the soul-inspiring strains of most excellent music,” the Advertiser declared.

Last summer’s Municipal Band season was truncated to five concerts after Evans got permission from the West Central District Health Department to carry on — with appropriate social distancing — despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s schedule calls for regular 7:30 p.m. Friday concerts through July 30, as well as a Fourth of July concert at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Park off East Fourth Street.

Rounding out the schedule will be a Sunday afternoon “bonus concert” at 2 p.m. July 25 in the Fox Theatre at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St. The North Platte Community Playhouse is donating use of the center’s Canteen Room (Patty Birge Room) for the band’s weekly rehearsals at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Evans said the Municipal Band will collect a free-will donation at the July 25 Fox Theatre concert to benefit the playhouse.

Though band members are volunteers, the city of North Platte pays a small stipend to those who take part, Evans said.

“It’s a very inexpensive entertainment for the people of North Platte,” she said.

5 enticing looks at North Platte's history

2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.

