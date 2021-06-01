North Platte Municipal Band releases 2021 schedule

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This band “caused the air to resound with the soul-inspiring strains of most excellent music,” the Advertiser declared.

Last summer’s Municipal Band season was truncated to five concerts after Evans got permission from the West Central District Health Department to carry on — with appropriate social distancing — despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s schedule calls for regular 7:30 p.m. Friday concerts through July 30, as well as a Fourth of July concert at 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Park off East Fourth Street.

Rounding out the schedule will be a Sunday afternoon “bonus concert” at 2 p.m. July 25 in the Fox Theatre at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St. The North Platte Community Playhouse is donating use of the center’s Canteen Room (Patty Birge Room) for the band’s weekly rehearsals at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Evans said the Municipal Band will collect a free-will donation at the July 25 Fox Theatre concert to benefit the playhouse.

Though band members are volunteers, the city of North Platte pays a small stipend to those who take part, Evans said.

“It’s a very inexpensive entertainment for the people of North Platte,” she said.