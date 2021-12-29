 Skip to main content
North Platte Municipal Light and Water warns people of freezing pipes amid freezing conditions this week
North Platte Municipal Light and Water warns people of freezing pipes amid freezing conditions this week

North Platte City Hall

North Platte City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

Temperatures will drop into the single digits and lower overnight in the next few days, and North Platte Municipal Light and Water is offering advice on protecting water pipes.

Leaving just a thin stream of water running from a water faucet indoors will prevent the main water service from freezing, ML&W said in a press release. This will save costly repair bills and the inconvenience of being without water.

A device is available at the ML&W office that can be installed in the toilet tank to keep the water running continuously.

Another tip is to close the foundation vents and check for cracks or openings that would allow the wind to blow under or into a crawl space.

For more information, call ML&W at 308-535-6740.

