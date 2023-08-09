Music on the Bricks will conclude its sixth year in downtown North Platte with two nights of local bands holding forth in the heart of the Canteen District.

Baxter Bond, the mostly family band led by North Platte’s Kim Baxter, will take the outdoor North Dewey Street stage from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. The Drew Phillips Band, Top Shelf Country and The Platinum Pearls will play in turn Saturday between 5 p.m. and midnight.

Founded just before the total solar eclipse in August 2017, Music on the Bricks has continued each August except in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival added a one-night spring concert program this year on May 20.

Admission is $5 cash or $6 by credit card at the gate. Two small sets of bleachers and some picnic tables will be provided, but people are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.

“We are looking forward to a good time again on both nights,” Music on the Bricks organizer George Lauby said.

Kids’ games and street vendors will be set up in the Canteen District, including Rowdy Rotts BBQ and Second Mouse. Good Life on the Bricks will offer brews and food from their restaurant at East Fourth and Dewey.

Baxter, longtime guitarist and vocalist with the former North Platte band Chance, will lead his quartet through a procession of old favorites. Nephew Brandon Baxter will play saxophone and keyboards, with Kim’s daughter Mikaela on vocals and veteran rock drummer Fred Schlickbernd backing them up.

The Drew Phillips Band, Saturday’s opening act from 5 to 7 p.m., formed a year ago and features four players who all graduated from North Platte High School within the past five years.

Leading the quartet through country and rock hits from the 1970s to the 1990s — along with a few original tunes — will be Phillips as lead vocalist.

He’ll play rhythm guitar behind lead guitarist and frequent Music on the Bricks performer Jack Bunger, with Drew Connelly on drums and Maggie Lashley on bass and vocals.

The full lineup of Top Shelf Country will take the stage from 7 to 8:30 p.m., including Randy Hartman (steel guitar), Larry Hobbs (electric guitar), Chuck Jividen (lead guitar), Doug Powers (vocals/guitar), Kenny Jividen (bass) and Larry Jeffers (drums). Hartman and Hobbs are members of the Nebraska Country Hall of Fame.

The Platinum Pearls will wrap up Music on the Bricks from 8:30 p.m. to midnight, playing music from nearly every era.

The increasingly popular quartet is led by Tracey Curtis on vocals and keyboards and Stan Raetz on saxophone and flute. Raetz played with every Music on the Bricks band last August.

Rounding out the group are drummer Broedy Roblee and Mike Curtis, Tracey’s husband, on guitar and vocals.