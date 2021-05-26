 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Noon Rotary names contestants for grocery grab competition
0 comments
top story

North Platte Noon Rotary names contestants for grocery grab competition

{{featured_button_text}}
North Platte Noon Rotary names contestants for grocery grab competition

Gary’s Super Foods owner Gary Suhr, left, draws a winning raffle ticket Wednesday for the North Platte Noon Rotary’s Grocery Grab. With Suhr is Chris Hernandez, manager of the Gary’s at 1620 E. Fourth St. At right is Rotary member Judy Pederson.

 Joan von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Contestants for North Platte Noon Rotary's Grocery Grab were chosen Wednesday. Gary Suhr, owner of Gary's Super Foods, and Chris Hernandez, who manages Gary's at 1620 E. Fourth St., chose the contestants during a raffle.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During the Grocery Grab at 3 p.m. June 5, the three winners will have allotted times to run the aisles of the Fourth Street store to get as many groceries as possible.

The winners are: first, Ruth Hyland, who will have three minutes; second, Amber McEntire, two minutes; and third, Melinda Streeter, one minute. Suhr also made a $500 donation to Rotary.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gunshots heard near Floyd memorial square

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

I became The Telegraph’s managing editor in 2016 and also worked here from 1995 to 1997. A native Nebraskan, I've spent my career at newspapers along a 600-mile span from Scottsbluff to Des Moines, Iowa.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News