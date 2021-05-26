North Platte Noon Rotary names contestants for grocery grab competition

Contestants for North Platte Noon Rotary's Grocery Grab were chosen Wednesday. Gary Suhr, owner of Gary's Super Foods, and Chris Hernandez, who manages Gary's at 1620 E. Fourth St., chose the contestants during a raffle.
Support Local Journalism
During the Grocery Grab at 3 p.m. June 5, the three winners will have allotted times to run the aisles of the Fourth Street store to get as many groceries as possible.
The winners are: first, Ruth Hyland, who will have three minutes; second, Amber McEntire, two minutes; and third, Melinda Streeter, one minute. Suhr also made a $500 donation to Rotary.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Joan von Kampen
Managing Editor
I became The Telegraph’s managing editor in 2016 and also worked here from 1995 to 1997. A native Nebraskan, I've spent my career at newspapers along a 600-mile span from Scottsbluff to Des Moines, Iowa.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.