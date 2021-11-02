North Platte officials sniff around Idaho beef packing plant

Residents who live in Arrow Rock, a subdivision three miles downwind, reported either not smelling the odor or only encountering it “three, four, five” times a year, mostly in the summer.

“We get the smell from feedlots more than we get the smell from the rendering plant,” said Lisa Miller, who has lived in the subdivision for six years.

A resident half a mile southeast from the beef plant, however, said the plant had changed how she and her family live.

“We smell it every freakin’ day,” Cherie Bochnak said.

However, Kuna city administrators were unsure whether CS Beef Packers was the source, insisting that the smell came from Darling Ingredients.

“Any smell you get out there is going to be from mostly (Darling Ingredients),” said Kuna Mayor Joe Stear, complicating the fact-finding mission.

As the North Platte group left Idaho Monday afternoon, they discussed their findings.