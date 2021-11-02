North Platte officials sniff around Idaho beef packing plant

KUNA, Idaho — On Monday, members of North Platte’s city government embarked on a journey to sniff out the truth of claims that North Platte’s proposed beef plant would not smell.
Mayor Brandon Kelliher, City Council members Brad Garrick and Ty Lucas, and City Planning Commission board member David Fudge went on the trip to Kuna, Idaho.
Kuna is home to CS Beef Packers, which touts itself as the most modern, state-of-the-art beef plant built to date. The plant proposed by Sustainable Beef LLC for North Platte would use similar technology, especially for odor management.
The beef plant is about eight miles southeast of Kuna and handles beef harvest, butchering, ground beef, rendering and hide processing on site. CS Beef Packers is also about a mile north of Darling Ingredients, an older plant that also handles rendering.
With a prevailing northwest wind — typical for the area, according to the National Weather Service — an acrid, slightly sweet smell was present constantly half a mile downwind from the beef plant. As the North Platte group traveled farther, the smell dissipated. A mile and a half downwind, the smell could be detected about half the time. Less than a mile upwind, there was no smell.
Residents who live in Arrow Rock, a subdivision three miles downwind, reported either not smelling the odor or only encountering it “three, four, five” times a year, mostly in the summer.
“We get the smell from feedlots more than we get the smell from the rendering plant,” said Lisa Miller, who has lived in the subdivision for six years.
A resident half a mile southeast from the beef plant, however, said the plant had changed how she and her family live.
“We smell it every freakin’ day,” Cherie Bochnak said.
However, Kuna city administrators were unsure whether CS Beef Packers was the source, insisting that the smell came from Darling Ingredients.
“Any smell you get out there is going to be from mostly (Darling Ingredients),” said Kuna Mayor Joe Stear, complicating the fact-finding mission.
As the North Platte group left Idaho Monday afternoon, they discussed their findings.
“I had every expectation of us smelling the plant — no matter what anyone had said before, I knew we were going to smell the plant. But compared to the other ones I’ve been around, the smell seemed lower and seemed to dissipate quicker,” Lucas said. “But it’s hard to tell based off just one visit on one day.”
Whatever the source of the smell, it was far less pungent in the Treasure Valley — even on an unusually humid day, which causes smells to linger longer.
“Last time I was driving near Greeley, Colorado, 10 miles out of town I could tell I was getting close to Greeley,” Fudge said. “And in (Kuna), you wouldn’t have known it at all, even with the prevailing wind blowing into town.”
Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.