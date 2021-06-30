North Platte Optimist Club to shoot fireworks off on July 3

The North Platte Optimist Club is hosting a booming firework show again this year at the Lincoln County Fairground, with one change.
The show will be on Saturday instead of the Fourth of July. It’s free and will begin about 9:30 p.m., depending on when it gets dark.
Optimist member David Thelen, Zone 9 lieutenant governor, said he believes this is the 55th year of the Optimist Club’s fireworks show for the community.
This will also be the last year the fireworks are fired manually; next year the fireworks will be shot off electronically, he said.
